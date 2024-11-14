Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Ninja’s most underrated air fryer is going cheap for Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon then this Black Friday deal on Ninja’s entry-level model might just tempt you. 

Ahead of Black Friday 2024, you can Get the Ninja four-in-one air fryer (AF100UK) for just £69 from Appliances Direct and save a whopping £80 off its RRP. 

With a 3.8-litre capacity, four cooking functions and easy-to-use controls, the Ninja AF100UK is a fantastic air fryer that’s perfect for smaller households or those with limited kitchen space. 

Unlike hefty alternatives that take up lots of space, at just 360mm x 250mm x 320mm the Ninja AF100UK is a compact yet powerful and versatile offering that helps take the hassle out of cooking.

Its 3.8-litre capacity can comfortably fit 900g of fries or even a 1.35kg chicken, up to 50% faster than a fan oven.

There are four functions to choose from: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate, which are all selectable via the front control panel. Once you select a mode, you can then set the temperature up to 210°C and the cooking time and you’re ready to go. 

We found all four functions to be impressive, although we did note that more expensive air fryers do tend to provide crispier results.

The Air Fry function is particularly speedy, so we’d advise that it’s worth keeping this in mind when cooking and reduce times when required.

Otherwise, Air Fry mode also results in food with 75% less fat than traditional frying methods, making this perfect if you’re trying to eat healthier.

Overall we gave the Ninja AF100UK a four-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding it’s “well-priced, simple to use and with great results, the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK is a great air fryer for those who don’t want loads of extra features and just want crispy food fast.”

Take the faff out of mealtimes and cook food 50% faster with up to 75% less fat than traditional methods with the budget-friendly Ninja AF100UK air fryer.

