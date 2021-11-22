Genuinely great Apple iPhone deals can be hard to come by, even on Black Friday, so this decent saving on the iPhone 12 shouldn’t be dismissed.

Rejoice! Black Friday deals week is here and we’re rounding up all the best bargains so you can bag the best saving. For instance, this particular deal nabs you an iPhone 12 for £531.24.

You’ll get that price only if you enter the code MAGPIE15 at checkout. This chops an extra 15% off the previous price of £624.99.

£531.24 (Purple, 64GB with code) View Deal

This deal is for the 64GB purple option and it comes unlocked so you can pop your SIM card in and get going. This is a refurbished device sold by eBay (through Music Magpie). It is rated as ‘Excellent’ with the site’s definition of refurbished being “Fully tested and restored to factory settings by our in house technicians. Excellent – This product is in excellent cosmetic condition with a minimum battery health of 85%. This item has been fully tested, restored to factory settings and is in excellent working order.”

We awarded the iPhone 12 a high 4.5/5 score in our in-depth review, praising the design along with the performance and the outstanding camera. In the review we said “The iPhone 12 truly is a notable jump for Apple’s mainline phone and it now feels almost as Pro as the actual Pro model.”

The review, which was written alongside the release of the phone in 2020, also said “The screen is great (even if a higher refresh rate screen would be nice), design the best you’ll find at the minute and the cameras reliably take ace snaps in all manner of conditions. There’s also 5G, HDR video recording, all the benefits of iOS and MagSafe.”

