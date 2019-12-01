Bose headphones are some of the best around and we’ve seen some of the finest ones chopped in price this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Whether you want a new pair of headphones or a speaker for your home, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals for Bose products.

Bose NC 700

Bose NC 700 Black Friday price cut Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Black Excellent ANC headphones now at their lowest price on Amazon

These are Bose’s high-end cans for 2019 with excellent ANC and a design that’s sleeker than the Quiet Comfort range. They have touch-sensitive pads on the side for skipping tracks and altering the strength of the noise cancellation. In our review we noted that the battery lasts about 20 hours and it charges via USB-C – which is super handy if your phone sports the same port.

In our Bose NC 700 review we said: “At £350, the Bose NC 700 headphones are more expensive than their immediate rivals and don’t best them in terms of performance, either. However, audio quality is still very good, as is noise cancellation, plus they look great and feel comfortable on the head. They’re good – sometimes, great – but not the best around.”

As you can see, our bigger concern was the high price which is somehwat offset by this £50 price-drop.

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Black Friday Deal Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones - Black Shift between different tiers of Anti Noise Cancellation and enjoy the cosy bubble of a superior sound whilst enjoying the signature comfort of Bose's QC range.

These are classic Bose headphones and even though they have been around for a while, they are still among the easiest to recommend thanks to their comfy design and excellent sound. These have noise cancelling too and will connect to any device that sports Bluetooth.

When we reviewed these headphones in 2018 we gave them a near-perfect 4.5/5. We said “If you want the best noise cancelling headphones around, this is it. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are simply the best at shutting out the world and isolating you in a bubble.”

Bose SoundTouch 10 speaker

Save over 50% on the Bose SoundTouch 10 Bose SoundTouch 10 This Bose speaker is a good option for anyone looking to build a multiroom system – and the price has just been slashed by £80.

If you’re not in the market for a pair of headphones, how about a new speaker? This home speaker can connect to the internet to stream your tunes or simple via Bluetooth. It also comes with a handy remote. This deal chops 50% off the original RRP making it a good deal.

Bose On Ear Wireless headphones

Bose On Ear Wireless Headphones Deal Bose On Ear Wireless Headphones - Triple Black Save £60 off these on-ear Bluetooth headphones from Bose with this Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal on Amazon.

Save £60 on these wireless headphones which are a bit smaller than the QC35s and sit on the ear rather than over them. They connect to your device via Bluetooth, have noise-rejecting mics and can charge fully in 1.5 hours.

