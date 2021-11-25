Cheap Apple Watch 3 Alert: Wearable price drops even further

The Apple Watch 3 is the cheapest model of Apple’s wearable available now and in the Black Friday sale it’s even cheaper.

As part of the Currys Black Friday sale, you can nab yourself a shiny new Apple Watch Series 3 for just £169.

That’s a tenner less than the price Apple sells the watch for and £28 less than what Currys has previously sold the watch for.

You can grab the watch in either black or white and this deal is for the smaller 38mm model. As with any Apple Watch purchase, you’ll also get three free months of Apple Fitness+ included. This is a premium subscription that includes workouts, yoga routines and specially designed walking tracks.

Key features for the Apple Watch Series 3 include GPS for accurate tracking of your runs, contactless payments via Apple Pay, voice calling and a battery life that’ll get you through the day. There’s also a heart rate monitor and the Siri virtual assistant.

Fitness is a big part of these watches and the Apple Watch 3 is an ideal device if you want to be more active or just keep a track of your current activity.

There’s a trio of handy rings that you can aim to fill each day by moving, standing and generally being active. Then there are deeper workout options for tracking runs, swims and the like. All the data is transferred back to the Fitness app on your iPhone.

The Apple Watch 3 also works with a number of apps from the App Store so you can store offline music from Spotify and audiobooks from Audible.

Another great feature about the Apple Watch is the sheer amount of third-party and Apple straps available so you can really customise your watch.

It should be noted that you’ll need an iPhone 6S or newer to use the Apple Watch 3 and it doesn’t support the iPad or Android phones at all.