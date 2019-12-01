You can get the tablet for £29.99, which is ridiculously affordable. It comes with 1GB RAM, a 1.3 Ghz processor and boasts a 7-hour battery life to boot.

The Fire 7 is a lightweight, budget piece of kit, but if you’re looking for something that you’re happy to sling into a bag, use in the bath or lend to your kids, this should fit the bill. And it’s hard to imagine that you’d be able to find a cheaper tablet out there on Cyber Monday.

Get the Amazon Fire 7 tablet for just £29.99 Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Amazon's incredibly cheap Fire 7 Tablet has just got even cheaper. The lightweight, durable gadget is ideal for anyone who's looking for something that won't break the bank.

This compact gadget is well-suited to anyone who has a bunch of subscriptions to Amazon services. The Fire 7 works nicely with Prime Video, Kindle services and Audible audiobooks. When you’re reading the latest Nora Ephron, you can flip between the Kindle and audio version.

The fact that it’s so lightweight and tiny (it has a 7 inch screen) means that it’s ideally suited for reading, and you’re unlikely to get any wrist ache from propping this up all night. Or holding it aloft in the bath for two hours.

We also liked the For You home screen panel, which bundles up all of your latest activities and keeps them handy in one space. It means you have super quick access to recently read book or last-watched series.

Of course, it also comes with Alexa installed so you can fire off questions when your hands are full. Anyone with a house filled with smart gadgets can also use the tablet to control them.

While the Amazon Fire 7 might not have all the high specs and slick design of the iPad Pro or Samsung Galaxy Tab, you really can’t criticise it for this price. It’s more than adequate as a viewing device for long-haul flights or for reading e-books.

The Amazon Fire 7 was already a very, very cheap tablet, and now it’s even cheaper. If you’re looking to save every penny you can this December, it makes sense to grab this tablet before Cyber Monday is over.

