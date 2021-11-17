AirPods for £99 is a budget Apple Black Friday deal that is hard to beat

If you’re on the lookout for a budget pair of AirPods then you won’t go wrong with this Black Friday deal from Amazon.

Amazon’s Black Friday sale has started in style this week with huge discounts across loads of products, including this tempting saving on Apple’s AirPods.

Currently, you can nab a pair of AirPods for £99 – that’s £20 cheaper than the current RRP of £119 and the cheapest price we’ve seen them on Amazon. Can’t say fairer than that.

If you’re a Prime member you’ll also benefit from handy free delivery on this order.

This deal is for the previous-gen AirPods, rather than newer AirPods 3 which retail for £169.99. You also don’t get wireless charging here, but for the price it’s still a fantastic deal.

AirPods feature Apple’s H1 chip for quick-pairing to Apple devices and smooth switching. It enables other handy features too, like Audio Share so you can pair multiple AirPods to one phone and share the audio around.

While they work best on iOS and macOS devices, you can pair AirPods to Android and other devices too – just don’t expect all the features to work quite as well.

The charging case, which is included, juices up your buds when they’re not in use. In turn, this case can be charged up with the same Lightning cable as your iPhone.

In our AirPods review we said “If you’re coming to AirPods for the first time, and you’re deep inside Apple’s ever-growing ecosystem then there isn’t a better pair of wireless earphones out there – if they fit and stay in your ears, that is. The connection and setup is flawless and the battery life is excellent.”

We ended the 4/5 star review by concluding “More like a “0.5” upgrade, the second-generation AirPods are simple yet great wireless earphones that are a pleasure to use.”