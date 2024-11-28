Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Charge every device in your life thanks to UGREEN’s Black Friday sales – up to 40% off

Nick Rayner

From smartphones to laptops, at home and on the go, UGREEN’s range of portable power banks and charging units are the perfect companion to anyone who wants optimal charging for their valuable electronics all day. 

Now, courtesy of some significant discounts this Black Friday, you can get your ideal charger for even less – including MagFlow chargers for as little as £21.99. You can check out the full store here, but we’ve curated some of the best deals below for you to check out.

First up is the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank – available for only £125.99 while the sale lasts. This is a remarkable charger that packs a beefy 20,000mAh capacity and can charge up to four devices at the same time. This includes a magnetic Qi2 spot for your iPhone or AirPods, 2 USB-C ports and a USB-A port as well. 

There’s even a neat screen, showing battery level, voltage, current, and the dynamic power of different ports. This is a premium product that packs plenty of power, a great buy on this discount.

Save 30% on the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank

Save 30% on the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank

  Amazon
  Was £179.99
  Now £125.99
View Deal

If you want a device you can keep on your bedside table, then check out the UGREEN MagFlow Qi2 2-in-1 Mag Safe Charger Stand – 20% off for a total of just £31.99. This device stays plugged in at the wall and offers rapid 15W wireless MagSafe charging for your iPhone 13 or newer. You can keep it mounted at a standing angle, in landscape, to act as the world’s smartest alarm clock while you’re not using it. 

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

The 2-in-1 factor comes from the underside, which has a 5W charger designed for your wireless earbuds. This isn’t limited to AirPods either – any buds with Qi wireless charging capabilities are welcome, including the Samsung Galaxy Buds range and more. All in all, this is an extremely smart-looking – and flexible – stationary charging dock.

Save 20% on the UGREEN MagFlow Qi2 2-in-1 Mag Safe Charger Stand

Save 20% on the UGREEN MagFlow Qi2 2-in-1 Mag Safe Charger Stand

  Amazon
  Was £39.99
  Now £31.99
View Deal

Another cutting-edge device is the UGREEN Nexode Magnetic Wireless Power Bank, which is available for a shockingly low £21.99. It’s a remarkably slim and light device that still packs in a 10,000mAh capacity, able to charge an iPhone 15 roughly 1.9 times. It magnetically attaches itself to the back of your iPhone, and stays there while you are able to keep using your phone as normal, with no need to worry about cables, or occupying the charger port.

This is exceptional value, available for only £21.99 during the sale, which is incredibly cheap when you consider the convenience and opportunity this product opens up to you when you’re having a longer day than usual. 

Save 27% on the UGREEN Nexode Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

Save 27% on the UGREEN Nexode Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

  Amazon
  Was £29.99
  Now £21.99
View Deal

As we’ve discussed on our site previously, phone manufacturers including Apple have concluded that consumers are happy enough with a single day of battery on their phone. But once the battery’s maximum capacity starts to wind down, or you happen to be on a longer day than usual – travelling, for example – then a portable charger is what you need.

So check out UGREEN’s list of discounts this Black Friday and grab yourself your newest and most efficient charging solutions, while these sales last.

This article has been published in partnership with UGREEN. You can read about our partnership policies here.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

