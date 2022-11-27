Channel your inner Lando Norris with a £53 saving on McClaren F1 Lego

With a hefty saving, this replica McClaren F1 car Technics Lego set could be the ideal Christmas gift – but you’ll want to act fast.

As part of its Black Friday sale, Argos has chopped over £53 off this set, bringing the original RRP down from £160 to a far more tempting £106.67.

While it’s now been reduced to the same price over on Amazon, you’ll have to wait a few months (it is quoting 1-2 months) for delivery, so it might not arrive in time for Christmas. Whereas this Argos deal is in stock now – so it’s arguably the much better choice.

This fantastic-looking Technics set lets you build the 2022 F1 car driven by Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. The listing says Lego designers worked alongside the McClaren team to ensure this model was as accurate as possible.

It’s far from a small set, with 1432 pieces and it’s a tough build too – Lego says this is for those 18 years old and up, Sounds like the perfect Christmas distraction to us.

Best Black Friday Deals