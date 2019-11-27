Catch up on US Netflix this Christmas with this stellar ExpressVPN deal

ExpressVPN is offering three months of free access to all new customers that sign up to a 12 month contract on a stellar new deal.

The deal’s live now and means you’ll get 15 months of VPN access for the price of 12 (£82.48). The timing to sign up also couldn’t be better, with the holiday season right around the corner.

A decent VPN, like Express, lets you get around geo-restrictions on popular services like BBC iPlayer and Netflix. This means you won’t have to miss the Doctor Who Christmas Special, even if you’re staying with friends or family abroad this Christmas and New Years.

The service is doubly useful as it’ll help you avoid being tracked when you do your Christmas shopping. VPNs encrypt your data and hide your physical location when surfing the web, making it near impossible for third-parties to keep tabs on you.

This is particularly important when shopping online for presents – we’ve all had that horrid month where Amazon and Facebook seem hell bent on throwing up random, unwanted ads for things related to presents we bought over Christmas. The added privacy also helps protect you from prying government and hacker’s, which is no bad thing.

Related: Best VPN 2019

The deal is particularly good as Express is one of Trusted Reviews recommended VPNs, offering advanced privacy, a clear no logging policy and easy to use UI across desktop and mobile.

Express is one of many great VPN services and bits of tech to get a festive discount this week. With Black Friday scheduled in less than two days we’ve seen stellar savings on everything from Adobe Creative Cloud to Samsung SSDs and Apple iPhones.

To keep track of the best deals make sure to bookmark and keep refreshing our best Black Friday deals guide page.

Best Black Friday VPN Deals ExpressVPN One of the most trusted VPN's on the market, ExpressVPN gives you unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. This Black Friday you can get a whopping 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription this Black Friday and save 83% off your total bill as well as an extra three months complimentary. CyberGhost Ideal for privacy conscious users and those who are looking to stream abroad. Sign up with Cyberghost now with this juicy Black Friday deal and receive 3 years for the price of 1 costing you a total of just £33 per year. Private Internet Access Equipped with a VPN kill switch and IPv6 leak protection are two of many reasons Private Internet Access is rated as our top VPN for security. Get yourself a year subscription and save 67% on this amazing Black Friday deal.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…