Capture crisp gameplay for less with this brilliant Elgato HD60 S+ Cyber Monday deal

The fantastic Elgato HD60 S+ has had its price slashed for Cyber Monday thanks to this Amazon deal.

You can currently pick it up for £129.98, marking out a 32% saving on the capture card’s usual RRP of £189.98

If you’re looking for a brilliant way to upgrade your streams or YouTube videos with some top quality gameplay capture, then investing in this would be a great step in the right direction.

Grab a brilliant Cyber Monday deal on the Elgato HD60 S+ Elgato’s HD60 S+ capture card has seen a handy price cut this Cyber Monday with it now being available for £129.98, saving you 32% on the original £189.99 retail price. Amazon

Was £189.99

£129.98 View Deal

First and foremost, what the Elgato HD60 S+ allows you to do is conveniently capture high-quality gameplay output at 1080p at 60fps alongside featuring HDR 10 support for extra visual fidelity. If you’re someone who is going to making gameplay videos on YouTube, or you’re planning on streaming on Twitch for instance, getting a capture card that can record high quality inputs is a must-have.

In addition, you’ll find that the HD60 S+ is compatible with a slew of devices including an assortment of next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X, PS5, Xbox One X, PS4 Pro and a fair few others. It also offers 4K passthrough, so whilst the card will capture gameplay in Full HD, you’ll be able to play them in 4K at 60fps.

And if you’re still in any doubts over how fantastic of a deal you’re getting on this Elgato HD60 S+, take a look at the Keepa graph. below that details the price history for the card on Amazon:

Actually utilising the Elgato HD60 S+ should also be relatively easy as it’s a case of downloading Elgato’s capture utility software and then connecting your console up via an HDMI cable to the Elgato. Following this, you can connect your Elgato to a display output via HDMI and then the Elgato to your PC via USB. All in all, what this should lead to is a convenient connection between the two devices and essentially offer one-click capture.

In addition, as the Elgato HD60 S+ is quite a small device in terms of its form factor, it shouldn’t be obtrusive wherever you place it. You’ll also find it can write captured gameplay footage directly to a hard drive for easy storage you can also use its Flashback recording function to save footage retroactively, if you forget to do it immediately,

So, if you are looking for a convenient and powerful capture solution for streaming or content creation, we’d definitely say this is worth a pickup.

