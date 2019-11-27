You can save money on a pair of Apple AirPods 2 this Black Friday

The Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case are an item we weren’t sure would see a price drop this year, but thanks to the good people at John Lewis you can pick them up for just £139.

That’s a saving of £20 on their £159 retail price, not a mind-blowing reduction by all accounts, but still pretty solid given how new this product is.

Apple AirPods (2019) Black Friday Deal Apple AirPods 2nd Generation with Charging Case With its H1 chipset and 'Hey Siri' functionality, the AirPods see a decent upgrade on connectivity with faster transitions from music to taking calls.

AirPods are incredibly popular, so we recommend you don’t sleep on this Black Friday offer – make sure to go get them while stocks last. Naturally, John Lewis is a good place to buy; when you opt for this deal you’ll get the retailer’s signature two year warranty with your purchase.

Retaining the iconic design of the original AirPods, when it comes to the 2019 edition of these stellar wireless headphones, it’s what’s on the inside that counts. The answer, in this case, is Apple’s new H1 chip. Among other improvements, this is very handy for Apple superfans who own more than one product, since it improves connectivity and makes switching between different devices far easier, from iPhone to Mac. The 2019 AirPods also have improved battery life and can be wirelessly charged.

The AirPods’ other big feature is ‘Hey Siri’ support, meaning Apple’s handy smart assistant can be reached far more easily, without even pressing a button. It takes just two words to activate Siri, who you can then ask to skip a track, change the volume, or even check the weather.

What might disappoint some is that there haven’t been any sound upgrades over last year’s AirPods, though they’re still a big upgrade over the default wired Apple headphones. This therefore might not be such an essential buy if you already own a pair of 2018 AirPods. Also, if you’re mainly interested in these earphones for their wireless charging capabilities, be warned that this deal does not include the wireless charging case.

For most customers, however, these will only be minor quibbles. Our reviewer gave the new AirPods an impressive 8 out of 10 rating, saying “If you’re coming to AirPods for the first time, and you’re deep inside Apple’s ever-growing ecosystem then there isn’t a better pair of wireless earphones out there.”

For your chance to pick up great a pair of wireless earphones at a discount price, head over to John Lewis while this deal is still here.

Freelance writer Matt Bassil