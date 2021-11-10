 large image

Cambridge Audio’s Melomania true wireless range gets a Black Friday discount

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

British company Cambridge Audio is offering big discounts for hi-fi fans, with its award-winning Melomania range of true wireless earbuds reduced ahead of Black Friday.

Adding itself to the pack of Black Friday deals, you can grab the Melomania Touch for its lowest price of £79.95/€89.95, a reduction from £129.95/€129.95. The deal is available while stocks last.

Cambridge Audio has discounted both its Melomania Touch and Melomania 1+ to their lowest prices yet

Also dropping in price is the Melomania 1+, which is available at a new low price of £89.95, reduced from its original RRP of £99.95. The lower price is only available to UK customers and while stocks last.

We went hands-on with the Cambridge Melomania Touch early this year (look for a review in the coming weeks), and found it offered excellent audio for the price, but also came with a few issues. We’ve been keeping an eye on the earbud and it would seem a number of those issues have been smoothed out.

Vital statistics for the Melomania Touch include Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, custom made 7mm graphene drivers, AAC and aptX support (so Android and iOS compatible are covered), with the Touch also featuring two microphones and Qualcomm’s Clear Voice Capture (cVc) noise-cancelling technology for better call quality.

An IPX4 rating ensures they’re guarded against water/rain, while battery life is nine hours per earbud, with 41-hours in the charging case. If you want higher quality performance, select High Performance Audio Mode in the app, but that sees battery life drop to seven hours and 33 in the case.

Cambridge Audio has discounted both its Melomania Touch and Melomania 1+ to their lowest prices yet

The Melomania 1+ sequels to the five-star Melomania 1, and they follow on from the predecessor by improving the user experience with app control, EQ settings and the High Performance Audio Mode. With IPX5 certification, they’re more durable against water and dust, and they come with a wider range of ear-tips than their predecessor to find the best fit, as well as USB-C fast-charging.

The price reductions bring both earphones to their cheapest price so far. And as the deals states, that’s while stocks last so you may want to jump in before they’re gone.

