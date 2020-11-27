Calling all vloggers! The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal is just £77

Amazon has slashed the price of the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 to just £77 in its Black Friday sale. That’s a 22% saving on the foldable smartphone gimbal for a limited time only.

DJI usually charges £99 for the Osmo Mobile 3 and Amazon has never taken the price below £75, making Black Friday one of the best times to shop for the mobile gimbal. Not only is the gimbal £22 off, but it also comes with free delivery so you won’t have to pay any additional costs.

Deal: Get the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 for just £77 (was £99)

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is the perfect gift for friends and family getting into vlogging this Christmas, as well as anyone who likes to capture memories on their phone.

The gimbal weighs just 405g, has a foldable design and anti-slip grip so you can take it out and about to vlog throughout the day. In cooperation with the DJI Mimo app, it features Active Track 3.0, allowing the gimbal to follow your face as you move.

The gimbal offers single-handed control so you won’t need to worry about having your hands full, as well as gesture control to begin recording and taking selfies with simple gestures.

The Osmo is also packed with creative shooting modes, including dolly zoom, panoramas, slow motion, timelapse, hyperlapse, sport mode, story mode and more. In our 4.5/5 review for the Mobile 3, we surmised:

“A great way to level up your smartphone video, the Osmo Mobile 3 combines solid stabilisation, versatile camera moves and excellent value. There’s a slight learning curve to mastering its many tricks and it’s a shame there’s no livestreaming in the Mimo app yet. But its folding design makes it much more portable, which means you feel inclined to take it out more often, and new features like phone charging make it an improvement over its predecessor. There are even cheaper smartphone gimbals out there, but DJI’s software tricks like ActiveTrack give it this the edge over its rivals”.

Of course, this review was written back when the Osmo was full price. The new, lowered price tag makes this gimbal an even better package, offering DJI’s portable design and advanced software at a more affordable price.

Whether you’re getting into vlogging, looking to step up your videos or are searching for a great Christmas gift, the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is a great option. Visit Amazon between now and Cyber Monday to save £22 on the popular smartphone gimbal.

