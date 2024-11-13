Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Calling all content creators – this one essential accessory is massively reduced

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to create more polished videos without losing the convenience of a smartphone, look no further than the DJI Osmo Mobile 6. 

This 3-axis smartphone gimbal is the easiest way to step up your content creation skills from the comfort of your phone. Even better, if you head to Amazon today, you can buy the gimbal for as little as £85

Save a whopping 41% on the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 smartphone gimbal

Save a whopping 41% on the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 smartphone gimbal

If you’ve got your eye out for a mobile gimbal this Black Friday, you’re in luck. The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 has dropped to just £85 on Amazon. That’s a huge £60 off its usual £145 RRP in time for Christmas.

  • Amazon
  • Was £145
  • £85
View Deal

Considering the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 usually costs £145, this is a huge 41% discount or £60 back in your pocket in time for Christmas and Black Friday shopping. 

The Osmo Mobile 6 is a smartphone gimbal from DJI. 

The headline feature here is 3-axis stabilisation, which prevents shaky footage and ensures all of your videos are as smooth and steady as can be. ActiveTrack 6.0, meanwhile latches onto yourself, your pets or any other subject you choose and follows them, ensuring they remain in the frame when vlogging or recording videos for TikTok, Reels and Shorts. 

All of this technology is squeezed into a lightweight, foldable design with a built-in 215mm extension rod to ensure you get the best possible angle when vlogging and snapping selfies. 

There are also plenty of fun and creative shooting modes to play with, including ShotGuides, which detects your scene and suggests shot sequences, and a number of Cinematic Effects accessible via the Side Wheel, allowing you to create effects from cinematic blur to Hitchcock-style zooms. 

Apple Watch users can even remotely view camera feeds, adjust the gimbal angle and capture shots from the convenience of their wrists by installing the DJI Mimo app on the wearable. 

Looking for a different deal? 

Speaking of Apple Watches, don’t miss this early Black Friday offer on the top-end Apple Watch Ultra 2 – now £150 less. 

You might like…

Amazon just brought back one of its biggest Prime Day deals

Amazon just brought back one of its biggest Prime Day deals

Jon Mundy 2 mins ago
Apple Watch Ultra 2’s big Black Friday price cut has come early

Apple Watch Ultra 2’s big Black Friday price cut has come early

Thomas Deehan 9 mins ago
Want an iPhone 16 Pro Max? This is the deal you need

Want an iPhone 16 Pro Max? This is the deal you need

Jon Mundy 25 mins ago
Best Black Friday Deals 2024 Live: Sales now on at the biggest retailers

Best Black Friday Deals 2024 Live: Sales now on at the biggest retailers

Thomas Deehan 44 mins ago
Everyone’s favourite Henry vacuum is now on offer

Everyone’s favourite Henry vacuum is now on offer

Jessica Gorringe 49 mins ago
Pixel Watch 2 is now on clearance, and nearly cheaper than a Fitbit

Pixel Watch 2 is now on clearance, and nearly cheaper than a Fitbit

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words