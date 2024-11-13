Calling all content creators – this one essential accessory is massively reduced

If you’re looking to create more polished videos without losing the convenience of a smartphone, look no further than the DJI Osmo Mobile 6.

This 3-axis smartphone gimbal is the easiest way to step up your content creation skills from the comfort of your phone. Even better, if you head to Amazon today, you can buy the gimbal for as little as £85.

Considering the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 usually costs £145, this is a huge 41% discount or £60 back in your pocket in time for Christmas and Black Friday shopping.

The Osmo Mobile 6 is a smartphone gimbal from DJI.

The headline feature here is 3-axis stabilisation, which prevents shaky footage and ensures all of your videos are as smooth and steady as can be. ActiveTrack 6.0, meanwhile latches onto yourself, your pets or any other subject you choose and follows them, ensuring they remain in the frame when vlogging or recording videos for TikTok, Reels and Shorts.

All of this technology is squeezed into a lightweight, foldable design with a built-in 215mm extension rod to ensure you get the best possible angle when vlogging and snapping selfies.

There are also plenty of fun and creative shooting modes to play with, including ShotGuides, which detects your scene and suggests shot sequences, and a number of Cinematic Effects accessible via the Side Wheel, allowing you to create effects from cinematic blur to Hitchcock-style zooms.

Apple Watch users can even remotely view camera feeds, adjust the gimbal angle and capture shots from the convenience of their wrists by installing the DJI Mimo app on the wearable.

