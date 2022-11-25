 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now 19% cheaper for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

The latest Call of Duty game has been out for less than a month and is already seeing its first Black Friday price slash.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was only released in October, which is why we’re so pleased to see a Black Friday discount on it this early. You can now snatch up the Xbox Series X edition of the game with a fantastic 19% discount, bringing the price down from £69.99 to just £56.99.

A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II brings the series back to its roots. It features iconic characters, such as Captain John Price, John “Soap” MacTavish and Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, who will be very recognisable to any players familiar with the older games.

While we have not reviewed this game in full yet, from my experience playing it, I can say that it’s visually stunning on next-generation consoles. The city of Amsterdam is vibrant, incredibly detailed and immediately recognisable, making the gameplay feel immersive and impactful.

Traverse through a variety of levels where you can attack enemies from underwater, take on people using drones and scale up the sides of mountains. The variety in this game makes it feel fresh and keeps every campaign level distinctive, even if they don’t last very long.

Activision has also promised a massive batch of free content post-launch, including new maps, modes, seasonal events and community celebrations, meaning that this game should stay fun to play for a long time.

Looking at the price history for this game, we can see that this is its first substantial price drop. This reduction is surprising when you consider the game only launched last month. Because of that, we can’t promise that it will retain its low price for too much longer, so you may want to jump on it now before it’s gone.

Keepa CoD Modern Warfare II
Keepa Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

