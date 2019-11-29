Call of Duty: Modern Warfare crashes to lowest price yet for Black Friday

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently available for its cheapest price yet, as online retailer Very has pushed down the price to an affordable £38.99.

This bargain Call of Duty deal is available on both the PS4 and Xbox One. You’ll also find Call of Duty: Modern Warefare bundled up with consoles on our PS4 Black Friday Deals and Xbox One Black Friday Deals.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is one of the best shooters of the year, with an epic single-player story and an incredibly addictive multiplayer mode.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare acts as a soft reboot for the series, resetting the Modern Warefare timeline to where it all started with Call of Duty 4 back in 2007. Iconic characters such as Captain Price make a comeback, as the SAS set out to retrieve stolen chemical weapons.

The epic single-player story ventures through various European cities, as well as the Middle East. Action is pumped to eleven, with stunning set pieces ensuring the latest Call of Duty is one of the most exciting yet.

Of course, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare also features a fantastic multiplayer mode, with classic modes such as Team Deathmatch returning alongside all-new modes such as Gunfight and Cyber Attack.

When we reviewed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare we awarded it with an 8 out of 10 (4 star) rating and said, “Infinity Ward’s reboot of the iconic classic doesn’t surpass the original, but does a fantastic job of translating its formula into the modern era. A thrilling solo campaign alongside a robust selection of multiplayer options ensure this package is well worth a visit”.

If you’re planning on buying Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for Christmas, or even for yourself, then there is no better time to get your hands on copy thanks to the fantastic Black Friday savings.

