The Honor MagicBook 14 (2021) has been given a mega £300 price cut for Black Friday, seeing the ultra-portable laptop available for just £499.97.

This Honor laptop was already a fantastic value laptop at its original price, packing great specs such as the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and 512GB SSD, despite costing a few hundred quid less than its rivals.

Buy this bargain Windows laptop for just £499.97 The Honor MagicBook 14 laptop has great specs, including an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 14-inch Full HD display and a 512GB SSD. But despite offering similar specs to a £1000 laptop, Box is currently offering it for just £499.97 which is just as cheap as Chromebook. Box

Save £300

Now £499.97 View Deal

Following a Black Friday discount, this Windows laptop now has a similar price to a Chromebook, despite offering a far greater performance.

This makes it a particularly good option to students or remote workers on a budget, with a 1.38kg design making it easy to carry on the commute.

It also features all the necessary ports such as USB-C, USB-A and HDMI. The only obvious drawback here is that the webcam is built into the keyboard, and so looks up at your face rather than being eye level. It’s an annoying quirk, but a forgivable one at this bargain price point.

The Honor MagicBook 14 (2021) comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, but you’ll be able to upgrade to Windows 11 without paying a dime.

We unfortunately haven’t reviewed this model yet, but we gave the 2020 configuration a 4.5 rating out of 5. We said in the verdict: “The Honor MagicBook 14 is the best-value student laptop you can buy right now. For less than £600, the MagicBook 14 will handle all the word processing and web browsing tasks you can throw at it. Rival devices fall short on either price or performance, so this really is the best budget-buy laptop currently available.”

Since 2020, many more rivals have popped up, including the Surface Laptop Go. But at the new £499.97 price for Black Friday, it probably remains as the best value Windows laptop you can currently buy.

Box is also offering a laptop backpack, wireless mouse & anti-virus bundle for an extra £29.97 when you purchase the Honor MagicBook. This bundle will save you another £85 during Black Friday, and could be a great option for students.