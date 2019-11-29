Xbox One S and three games for £99 with this terrific Black Friday offer

eBay is offering one of the finest Xbox One S bundles we’ve seen yet, kicking off the Black Friday bargain celebrations with a massive bang.

The retailer is offering the Xbox One S Digital Edition with three excellent games for the potentially criminal price of just £99. That’s under one hundred notes for a console with ample storage for digital downloads of the latest titles.

Xbox One S 1TB Digital Bundle with Forza Horizon 3 + Sea of Thieves + Minecraft Xbox One S 1TB Digital Bundle with Forza Horizon 3 + Sea of Thieves + Minecraft eBay has halved the price of this Xbox One S 1TB Digital Console which comes packaged with download codes for three fantastic games in the form of Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft and Sea of Thieves

Players who pick up the console will also receive the following selection of games: Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves. We’ve seen a similar bundle do the rounds before, but seldom at such a low price. Even without a drive for physical discs, this is still well worth a punt.

Boasting a saving of £100, the digital iteration of Xbox One S was introduced earlier this year as an alternative for consumers who prefer digital downloads. It’s a great way of taking advantage of services such as Xbox Game Pass, and you can always expand memory with external drives, too.

The finest game of the package is definitely Forza Horizon 3, a fantastic open-world racer set in the sunny plains of Australia. “This game gets my heart rate going like no other racer. It captures the childish glee of playing with toy cars and combines it with the adrenaline of throwing yourself around in a very expensive hunk of metal,” reads our 5/5 review.

Xbox One S 1TB Digital Bundle with Forza Horizon 3 + Sea of Thieves + Minecraft Xbox One S 1TB Digital Bundle with Forza Horizon 3 + Sea of Thieves + Minecraft eBay has halved the price of this Xbox One S 1TB Digital Console which comes packaged with download codes for three fantastic games in the form of Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft and Sea of Thieves

If you want to stay up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us on Twitter @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for buying advice.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…