 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Buy an Intel Core i5 laptop for just £394 in the Currys Black Friday sale

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly laptop this Black Friday, then you may be in luck, as Currys has slashed £205 off the Asus VivoBook X513EA laptop’s price.

While you can only usually buy Chromebooks and low-powered portables when spending less than £500, this bargain Asus laptop is packing an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, which is usually found in systems that cost around £1000.

Yet following a Black Friday price drop, the Asus VivoBook X513EA is currently available at Currys for just £399, which represents fantastic value. What’s more, you can knock off a further £5 off the cost by using the ‘FREENEXTDAYDELIVERY’ code at checkout, taking the price down to £394

Buy an Intel Core i5 laptop for just £394 in Currys’ Black Friday sale

Buy an Intel Core i5 laptop for just £394 in Currys’ Black Friday sale

When a laptop drops below £400 it’s usually too good to be true with underwhelming specs. But this time round, the Asus VivoBook X513EA is packing an Intel Core i5 chip and Full HD screen, despite only costing £394 following a Black Friday price drop. This is one of most budget-friendly laptops we’ve seen all year.

  • Currys
  • Save £205
  • £394
View Deal

We haven’t reviewed the Asus VivoBook X513EA, so we can’t guarantee the quality of the laptop, but we’re impressed by the specs. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and 8GB of RAM, with the only underwhelming spec being the 256GB SSD.

While that 256GB SSD doesn’t leave a huge amount of storage space for the likes of photos and videos, it’s easy to work around. You can use cloud services such as Google Drive and Dropbox, or even invest in an external hard drive – you’ll still be getting great value since this laptop is so cheap.

Windows 10 comes pre-installed on the Asus laptop, but like the majority of modern laptops, you’ll be able to upgrade to Windows 11 without paying extra.

Buy an Intel Core i5 laptop for just £394 in Currys’ Black Friday sale

Buy an Intel Core i5 laptop for just £394 in Currys’ Black Friday sale

When a laptop drops below £400 it’s usually too good to be true with underwhelming specs. But this time round, the Asus VivoBook X513EA is packing an Intel Core i5 chip and Full HD screen, despite only costing £394 following a Black Friday price drop. This is one of most budget-friendly laptops we’ve seen all year.

  • Currys
  • Save £205
  • £394
View Deal

Of course, since this laptop lacks a discrete GPU, it’s not a good option for content creators or gamers. Instead, this Asus laptop should be ideal for students and office workers who fancy a speedy 15-inch laptop for work. Although it’s worth pointing out that it isn’t the lightest portable around, weighing a fairly hefty 1.8kg and measuring in at 19.9mm thick.

But we’ll be surprised to see many budget-friendly laptops represent better value than this Asus over the Black Friday sales. So if you’re looking for the cheapest Windows laptop possible, this gets the thumbs up from us.

You might like…

Save £150 on a superb gaming monitor with this early Black Friday deal

Save £150 on a superb gaming monitor with this early Black Friday deal

Ryan Jones 2 days ago
Best Black Friday Deals: Big offers on Xbox Series S and LG OLED TVs

Best Black Friday Deals: Big offers on Xbox Series S and LG OLED TVs

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Save 20% on Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond with this Black Friday deal

Save 20% on Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond with this Black Friday deal

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.