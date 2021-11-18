Buy an Intel Core i5 laptop for just £394 in the Currys Black Friday sale

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly laptop this Black Friday, then you may be in luck, as Currys has slashed £205 off the Asus VivoBook X513EA laptop’s price.

While you can only usually buy Chromebooks and low-powered portables when spending less than £500, this bargain Asus laptop is packing an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, which is usually found in systems that cost around £1000.

Yet following a Black Friday price drop, the Asus VivoBook X513EA is currently available at Currys for just £399, which represents fantastic value. What’s more, you can knock off a further £5 off the cost by using the ‘FREENEXTDAYDELIVERY’ code at checkout, taking the price down to £394

Buy an Intel Core i5 laptop for just £394 in Currys’ Black Friday sale When a laptop drops below £400 it’s usually too good to be true with underwhelming specs. But this time round, the Asus VivoBook X513EA is packing an Intel Core i5 chip and Full HD screen, despite only costing £394 following a Black Friday price drop. This is one of most budget-friendly laptops we’ve seen all year. Currys

Save £205

£394 View Deal

We haven’t reviewed the Asus VivoBook X513EA, so we can’t guarantee the quality of the laptop, but we’re impressed by the specs. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and 8GB of RAM, with the only underwhelming spec being the 256GB SSD.

While that 256GB SSD doesn’t leave a huge amount of storage space for the likes of photos and videos, it’s easy to work around. You can use cloud services such as Google Drive and Dropbox, or even invest in an external hard drive – you’ll still be getting great value since this laptop is so cheap.

Windows 10 comes pre-installed on the Asus laptop, but like the majority of modern laptops, you’ll be able to upgrade to Windows 11 without paying extra.

Of course, since this laptop lacks a discrete GPU, it’s not a good option for content creators or gamers. Instead, this Asus laptop should be ideal for students and office workers who fancy a speedy 15-inch laptop for work. Although it’s worth pointing out that it isn’t the lightest portable around, weighing a fairly hefty 1.8kg and measuring in at 19.9mm thick.

But we’ll be surprised to see many budget-friendly laptops represent better value than this Asus over the Black Friday sales. So if you’re looking for the cheapest Windows laptop possible, this gets the thumbs up from us.