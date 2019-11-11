Should I buy any Amazon devices before Black Friday?

We’re a week into November now and everyone is looking ahead to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, waiting patiently for the discounts to arrive with the largest sales period of the year.

Even though the big day is only a few weeks away, it can be hard to know if your wait is really worth it when you don’t know what deals to expect. After all, it’s not as though other deals cease to exist during this period. There are even those rare occasions when a really stellar discount lands in the run up to Black Friday and seems about as good as any offer you’re likely to find on the day itself.

Related: Should you wait for Black Friday to buy the Pixel 4?

There’s also times when it’s not possible to wait for the sales. If you need to buy a gift for a birthday or other event, then you’ll need to know what’s currently available at a discount.

Fortunately we’re here to not only give you an overview of what’s likely to be on offer this Black Friday, but also highlight any current deals and compare them to the savings you’ll be looking at if you are able to hold off.

Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo is the retailer’s best option for all music-lovers. The brand has a huge range of products to choose between, catering to all needs.

For starters you have the speaker that started it all, the Amazon Echo, a good all-purpose device with a good quality mid-range speaker. Then there’s the Echo Plus, boasting even clearer sound along with a built-in smart hub.

You also have the Amazon Echo Dot, by the far the cheapest speaker in the Echo range, and the easiest way to get access to Alexa.

At the other end of the spectrum is the more expensive Echo Show. Not content with just being a good speaker, the Show also has a screen, enabling it to play video too. This year has even brought a smaller version of the Show, the Echo Show 5, that can be picked up for cheaper.

At the moment, deals across the full Echo range are fairly thin on the ground. Earlier this year was a completely different story, however, with money off on pretty much every Echo product under the sun during Prime Day. Highlights were a £30 discount off the Show 5 and more that 50% off on the Echo Dot.

If you really need to pick up an Echo and want to find a deal that’s currently live, there are a couple of options that might take your fancy. The Echo Dot is currently selling at £15 below its usual price, and when you buy a Tile Mate, you can get an Echo Dot thrown in for free.

We’re expecting to see much more impressive savings once Black Friday hits, so if you can be patient we would definitely recommend waiting.

Fire TV Sticks

Amazon’s cheapest streaming device, the Fire TV stick is incredibly simple to use. Simply plug it into an HDMI port of your TV and you have access to its full roster of video apps, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer and, of course, Amazon Prime Video.

The Fire TV Stick now also comes with an Alexa-powered voice remote, so deciding what to watch is as simple as stating your intentions.

Related: Should you wait for Black Friday to buy the iPhone 11?

In terms of current deals, as with the Echo devices, there’s not a lot out there. QVC is offering a set of two Fire TV Sticks for £76, but given that they’re currently priced at £39.99 on Amazon, that’s a saving of less than £4. When it comes with the annoyance of having to find a home for a second one, that hardly seems worth it.

Making this deal even less attractive is the fact that Fire TV Sticks were selling at half price during Prime Day this year. If we see similar cuts during Black Friday then you’re certainly better off leaving your purchase until then.

Amazon Kindles

When it comes to reading, the common wisdom is that you can’t beat a physical book. If Amazon hasn’t succeeded in doing just that with the Kindle, however, then it has come as close as possible.

Not only does the Kindle allow you to access thousands of books on a device the size and weight of just one (and without all that wasted paper) the gadget also comes with a bunch of nifty features to make reading more convenient.

For example, you can effortlessly look up the definitions of words or turn on Word Wise which automatically flags and provides explanations for more complex vocabulary. You can also set as many electronic bookmarks as you like, meaning you’ll never lose your place again.

You can even pair the Kindle up with Audible and listen to books, if you want to give your eyes a rest.

In terms of variants we have the regular Kindle, or upgrades in the form of Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Oasis. Of these, the Paperwhite is the obvious top dog. While the Oasis has a larger screen, it comes at almost double the price, while many of its best features, from the waterproof screen to the audio support, have been packed into the most recent edition of the Paperwhite.

Related: Amazon officially reveals Black Friday 2019 dates − promising at least 8 days of deals

Once again the only deals available right now are a little lacklustre. You can save 25% on your purchase when you buy two Kids editions of the Kindle, which equates to about £50, so if you need to buy presents for two book-loving children, this could be worthwhile. On the other hand, this is a product that has not gone down well with customers (as reflected by its measly one-and-a-half star rating on Amazon). Bear in mind that apart from a brightly coloured cover, there isn’t a lot to set the Kindle Kids edition apart from the much cheaper regular Kindle.

So again, we would recommend you remain patient and see what Black Friday brings. Prime Day this year had a fantastic deal for the Kindle Paperwhite, which dropped from £119.99 to £79.99, while during last year’s Black Friday it was reduced to a less impressive, but still decent, £89.99.

Fire Tablets

Fire tablets are Amazon-brand tablets which run on a modified version of the Android OS. Their main selling point is the price, as compared to the tablets sold by other brands they come at a serious discount.

They do tend to have some shortcomings because of this, suffering from slower processors and worse quality cameras. Nonetheless, if you don’t need all the best specs, they’re great for browsing the web or watching movies, and naturally each comes with Alexa built in.

Related: Best Android Tablet 2019

The main models selling at the moment are the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10. Of these, the older Fire HD 8 is probably the best value for money, while the Fire HD 10 is a more expensive but superior version, with crisper and louder sound as well as a larger screen.

There’s also the Amazon Fire 7, the retailer’s latest super cheap tablet. This is a bit of a downgrade in every category from resolution to speed, but it’s also a total bargain at just £49.99.

Those unable to wait for Black Friday will be pleased to hear that there is actually quite a good deal on Fire tablets right now, with the Fire HD 10 reduced by £30. That’s about the same amount that the Fire HD 8 was cut by last Black Friday. While you might expect a more expensive product like the HD 10 to see a larger discount, it wouldn’t be a terrible mistake to go for this. I’d hazard to say this is the best deal going on an Amazon product right now.

Should you buy or should you wait?

In conclusion, there are a few deals on Amazon branded items that might be worth splashing out for, but there’s nothing to get all that excited about. If you absolutely have to make a purchase before Black Friday comes, you now know where the best savings can be found.

For everyone else, hopefully you’ve been reassured that holding back until the Black Friday sales arrive truly is the best option. There should be some great offers come November 22nd, so keep your eyes peeled.

Freelance writer Matt Bassil is a freelance tech and video game journalist and recent MA graduate from Cardiff University. He’ll be guiding you through some of the best deals available over the Black Friday period and…