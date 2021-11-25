Buy a gaming PC with an RTX 3060 and 2TB HDD for just £1049.99

Looking for a new gaming PC? Then you’re in luck, as we’ve found a Black Friday bargain that will get your tongue wagging.

Over at eBuyer, you can buy an AlphaSync Diamond gaming PC for just £1049.99, despite packing some excellent specs such as an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, 16GB RAM, a 2TB HDD and 500GB SSD.

With such specs, eBuyer claims you can Call of Duty Vanguard at 124fps in 1080p, and at 47fps in 1440p when the graphics settings are set to ‘medium’. You’ll also apparently be able to hit 75fps when playing Far Cry 6 in 1080p with medium graphics settings.



And of course, the RTX 3060 GPU allows to make use of next-gen features such as DLSS and ray tracing. The former will boost the frame rate even further for supported games via artificial intelligence, while ray tracing allows for more realistic lighting effects with compatible games.

One of the standout specs here is the 2TB HDD, which may not be the speediest storage solution around, but offers oodles of storage space for all of your PC games. And if you want to speed up the loading times, you’ll fortunately be getting a PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD built in too, featuring 500GB storage capacity.

Windows 11 Home will also come pre-installed at default, so you won’t need to worry about upgrading to the new operating system yourself.

It is worth pointing out that this PC does not support a Wi-Fi connection at default, so you’re going to need to hook it up via Ethernet in order to get online.

We unfortunately haven’t reviewed this gaming PC, but we’re still impressed by the specs you’re getting at this great value price. If you’re looking for the most affordable modern gaming PC that can handle both 1080p and 1440p gaming, then this looks like a standout deal in the Black Friday sales.