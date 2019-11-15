eBay has finally turned up to the Black Friday party, releasing one of its excellent value 20% off discount codes, allowing you to bag a pair of Bowers and Wilkins PX headphones for just £207.99 when you quote PRIZE20 at the checkout, putting eBay in the running for some of the best Black Friday deals.

Well and truly dubbed a premium pair of wireless headphones, the Bowers and Wilkins PX headphones usually retail at a startling £329.99. However, this pair of manufacturer-refurbished headphones were already listed with a £70 deduction, making them just £259.99.

Best Bowers and Wilkins PX Headphone Black Friday Deal Bowers and Wilkins B&W PX Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones Space Grey (Use Code: PRIZE20) With a variety of Noise Cancellation modes to suit your environment, this smart pair of headphones can also sense when you put on and remove, kickstarting whatever you were last listening to.

Thanks to eBay’s early Black Friday discount code, though, you can pick up a pair for only £207.99, giving you an overall saving of £122. Simply copy and paste the code PRIZE20 into the discount code box at the checkout and save an extra 20%. And no need to worry about this particular listing being refurbished – this means they’ll work as they would fresh from the box, trialled and tested to ensure a like-new condition.

Receiving high praise from Trusted Reviews, in our full 10/10 verdict, we stated, “B&W focuses on its core strengths of luxury and audiophile sound quality – but it has some impressive tricks up its sleeve too. It’s a winning combination: the B&W PX are the finest wireless, noise-cancelling headphones on the market”.

Complete with tiered noise cancellation modes allowing for different levels of outside noise to break through, you can opt for ‘City’, ‘Office’ and ‘Flight’, giving you the option to pick and choose what you hear when you need to most, from traffic to colleagues to… nothing at all.

With slick pairing, the Bowers and Wilkins PX headphones will connect with your pre-paired device as soon as they’re turned on, sense when you’ve placed them on your head and will continue where you left off with your music or podcast. Even better – remove them and they’ll pause, ensuring you never miss a beat.

Admittedly, if you’re looking for the best commuter isolation out there, we deemed the Bose QuietComfort 35 the model for you. That said, in our review, we concluded, “If you want the best-sounding, most musically proficient pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones available right now, these are it.”

A premium set of headphones now down to a marginally more affordable rate, pick up a pair for yourself for just £207.99 with this Black Friday eBay discount code. Simply quote PRIZE20 before the code expires November 21st.

