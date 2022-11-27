 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Right now, ShopTo is offering a £100 gift card for the PlayStation Store for just £89.85. That Black Friday deal is so good that it feels like a cheat code.

Buying the gift card for just £89.95 will ensure you’re making a saving of £10.15. That gift card can then be used to buy PS4 and PS5 games on PlayStation’s digital game store.

If this deal hasn’t got your heart racing, then be sure to check out our Best Black Friday Deals roundup, where we’ll be covering even more offers on a huge range of gadgets, from air fryers to smartphones.

If you’re a PS4 or PS5 owner who fancies going on a shopping spree, though, we seriously recommend purchasing the gift card. The main reason for this is that PlayStation currently has a Black Friday sale on its digital store, and is offering 75% off The Last of Us Part 2, and 50% off CyberPunk 2077 for Premium subscribers.

Buy a £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in this Black Friday no-brainer

Buy a £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in this Black Friday no-brainer

ShopTo is currently offering £100 PlayStation gift cards for just £89.85, saving you over £10 on digital game purchases.

  • ShopTo
  • Save £10.15
  • Now £89.85
View Deal

Tempted by the deal, but can’t justify committing £89.85 to game purchases? Then you’re in luck, as ShopTo is also offering a £50 gift card for just £42.85. You won’t save quite as much money with this deal, but it’s still a superb option nevertheless.

We also recommend purchasing the PlayStation £100 Gift Card as a Christmas present, especially if a friend or loved one is getting a new PS5 console from Father Christmas this year.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

The iPhone 13 deal we’ve been waiting for is here

The iPhone 13 deal we’ve been waiting for is here

Chris Smith 2 mins ago
Save £250 on this brand new 2022 50-inch Hisense 4K TV

Save £250 on this brand new 2022 50-inch Hisense 4K TV

Kob Monney 6 mins ago
This Denon soundbar is an absolute steal at just £139

This Denon soundbar is an absolute steal at just £139

Hannah Davies 12 mins ago
The iPhone is finally cheap with this incredible iPhone 11 deal

The iPhone is finally cheap with this incredible iPhone 11 deal

Peter Phelps 15 mins ago
Save £310 on the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with this Black Friday bargain

Save £310 on the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with this Black Friday bargain

Reece Bithrey 41 mins ago
Never miss a delivery again with this Ring Intercom Black Friday deal

Never miss a delivery again with this Ring Intercom Black Friday deal

Gemma Ryles 45 mins ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.