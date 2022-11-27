Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Right now, ShopTo is offering a £100 gift card for the PlayStation Store for just £89.85. That Black Friday deal is so good that it feels like a cheat code.

Buying the gift card for just £89.95 will ensure you’re making a saving of £10.15. That gift card can then be used to buy PS4 and PS5 games on PlayStation’s digital game store.

If this deal hasn’t got your heart racing, then be sure to check out our Best Black Friday Deals roundup, where we’ll be covering even more offers on a huge range of gadgets, from air fryers to smartphones.

If you’re a PS4 or PS5 owner who fancies going on a shopping spree, though, we seriously recommend purchasing the gift card. The main reason for this is that PlayStation currently has a Black Friday sale on its digital store, and is offering 75% off The Last of Us Part 2, and 50% off CyberPunk 2077 for Premium subscribers.

Save £10.15

Now £89.85 View Deal

Tempted by the deal, but can’t justify committing £89.85 to game purchases? Then you’re in luck, as ShopTo is also offering a £50 gift card for just £42.85. You won’t save quite as much money with this deal, but it’s still a superb option nevertheless.

We also recommend purchasing the PlayStation £100 Gift Card as a Christmas present, especially if a friend or loved one is getting a new PS5 console from Father Christmas this year.

