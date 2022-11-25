Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

This Black Friday deal seems too good to be true, as ShopTo is selling a £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.95. That means you’re getting £10.15 for free, and believe it or not, there’s no catch.

By purchasing the £100 gift card for £89.95, you’ll be able to purchase any digital PS4 or PS5 game you fancy. There’s no better time to make use of this deal, with PlayStation currently hosting a digital sale with major discounts for several high-profile games.

Not too fussed about this deal? Then we’re sure you’ll find something more to your liking in our Best Black Friday Deals list, where we’ve rounded up the most exciting discounts of the year.

By buying a £100 PlayStation Store gift card right now, you’ll be able to reap the benefits of the current digital sale. PlayStation is currently offering 75% off The Last of Us Part 2, and 50% off CyberPunk 2077 for Premium subscribers.

Buy a £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in this Black Friday no-brainer ShopTo is currently offering £100 PlayStation gift cards for just £89.85, saving you over £10 on digital game purchases. ShopTo

Save £10.15

Now £89.85 View Deal

If you’re not willing to commit to a hefty £89.85 purchase, ShopTo is also offering a £50 gift card for just £42.85. You don’t save quite as much as money, but it’s still a terrific deal.

The PlayStation £100 Gift Card is not only a great option for those who want to expand their game library, but it’s also an excellent Christmas gift for any friends or loved ones that are getting a PS5 console from Father Christmas.

Best Black Friday Deals