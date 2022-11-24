Often considered a luxury product, this hefty saving on Apple’s iconic earbuds now makes them a lot more affordable.

As part of its Black Friday sale, Argos has drastically slashed the price of the AirPods 2 – bringing them down from £139, to a far more tempting £119.

This is one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen these buds drop to, and they’d make a great Christmas gift for someone – or even yourself.

We’re rounding up all the best Black Friday deals over the busy shopping days so if you’re not a fan of this saving there’s likely still something to catch your interest.

Budget AirPods Alert: Save big on Apple’s earbuds right now Argos has drastically slashed the price of the AirPods 2 – bringing them down from £139, to a far more tempting £119. Argos

Save £20

Now £119 View Deal

These are the second-gen AirPods, and they come with a charging case included. They connect up very easily to iPhones (and other Apple devices) but they do work with Android devices too, basically anything that works with Bluetooth.

In our glowing 4/5 review, we praised the great battery life, strong connection and simple design. We rounded off our review by saying “If you’re coming to AirPods for the first time, and you’re deep inside Apple’s ever-growing ecosystem then there isn’t a better pair of wireless earphones out there – if they fit and stay in your ears, that is. The connection and setup is flawless and the battery life is excellent.”

Best Black Friday Deals