Bravo for Bravia! Save £200 on this gorgeous Sony 49-inch 4K HDR TV

John Lewis & Partners has a cracking offer going on this Sony Bravia KD49XG9005 (2019) LED HDR 4K Ultra HD 49-inch TV. You can pick up this brilliant 4K HDR TV for just £799.

Black Friday has been and gone but the best Black Friday deals are far from over. This Sony 4K HDR TV deal sees this stunning television have its price slashed by £200, down from just under £999.

The Sony Bravia KD49XG9005 offers the majority of the best features you want from a TV in 2019. This Bravia is equipped with 4K UHD and HDR with Dolby Vision – key specs if you are looking for a crisp and detailed image.

The TV includes a Sony X1 Extreme 4K HDR processor to give you all the computing power you need for an ultra-detailed picture.

Having the stunning detail this 4K 49-inch screen offers is a massive bonus but it isn’t all that makes a great TV – brightness is key too.

This Bravia uses X-Tended Dynamic Range PRO to deliver six times the brightness range of standard LED TVs – offering pristine whites and deep blacks.

While you’ll get the very best of this TV by watching 4K content, the Sony Bravia also works hard to make even 1080p content look extra good. 4K X-Reality Pro to upscale non-4K content to give you additional detail with improved colour and contrast.

The display itself is a corker but there are some handy other features that shouldn’t be overlooked. The Sony Bravia KD49XG9005 is an Android TV – giving you a tried and tested platform to find all your favourite content services on – and providing you with Google Assistant for added convenience.

Our review of the 55-inch version of this TV said: “When it comes to sports and movies, the XF90 absolutely nails it. This screen is a great start to Sony’s 2018 TV campaign.”

This 49-inch 4K HDR Sony Bravia KD49XG9005 deal truly is a can’t miss – offering a whopping £200 discount on a television that is usually £999.

