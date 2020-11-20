BOXT knocks £100 off next-day boiler installations for Black Friday

BOXT, the next-day boiler installer, is offering £100 off its prices for Black Friday. It’s not just for its boiler service either, as the company has the same discount for anyone who wants an electric vehicle charger or air-conditioning unit. Deals go live on Monday 23 November and run until Friday 27 Novemebr (Black Friday), and will be applied at the point you reach the installation calendar.

BOXT gives fixed prices for all of its services up-front (so you don’t get any surprises) and can offer next-day installation through its network of local installers if you order before 3pm. We reviewed BOXT last year and were impressed with the speed of the service and installation, which includes smart-home controls.

BOXT currently charges £5 to re-connect existing Nest or Hive smart thermostats to a new boiler, although you can also buy the same products at the point of purchase and have them fitted alongside your new boiler. If you don’t have smart controls, it’s worth doing, as they’ll save you money and give you more control over your heating.

As well as smart controls, BOXT has expanded its services to include electric car chargers and proper air conditioning, the latter of which is becoming more important with the hotter summers that we’re getting.

Both of these installations are subject to the same £100 discount, provided you put your order in on 27 November. Again, all prices listed on the website are complete and not an estimate, so once you’ve chosen your system you know how much it will cost including installation.

BOXT also offers Nest smart home products, and will include some as part of its Black Friday deal, including a Nest Mini for £34 (£15 off), Nest Hub for £64.99 (£15 off), Nest Cam Indoor for £109.99 (£20 off) and Nest Protect for £99 (£10 off). The installation deal is available while installation slots last during the offer period.

