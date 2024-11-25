Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The best headphones of 2024 are at their lowest price yet for Black Friday

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Don’t miss this opportunity to pick up the best wireless over-ear headphones of the year for a third less this Black Friday. The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e have dropped to just £249 on Amazon

The 5-star noise-cancellers have dropped to just £249 on Amazon in the November sale. That’s a 34% saving compared to their usual price of £379, saving you a nice £130 in the lead-up to Christmas. 

The 5-star Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e are 1/3 off this Black Friday

The 5-star Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e are 1/3 off this Black Friday

Save 34% on the best wireless headphones of the year with this banging Black Friday deal. Head to Amazon today to bag the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e for just £249 down from £379 and save £130.

Don’t miss this chance to bag our favourite headphones right now for a third less. Go to Amazon today to take advantage of these fantastic savings. 

Is the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e worth buying? 

Bowers Wilkins Px7 S2e hero shot
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

A tremendously good-sounding pair of over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins

Pros

  • Spacious, clearer sound than previous model
  • More consistent ANC performance
  • Strong wireless performance
  • Excellent call quality
  • Comfy fit

Cons

  • Beaten for ANC

The PX7 S2e are a pair of top-rated over-ear headphones from Bowers & Wilkins.

These stylish headphones combine a comfortable fit with expressive, natural sound and strong wireless performance.

Noise-cancelling is consistent and call quality is excellent. The battery life is great too at a solid 30 hours, with just 15 minutes of fast charging offering seven hours of listening.

“The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are even better than their predecessors with a more consistent noise-cancelling performance and enhanced sound quality”, wrote TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney in his 5-star review of the headphones. 

“They’re not the best at noise-cancelling but the wireless performance, battery life, call quality and comfort levels all impress. For those in need of excellent sound on their journeys, these are a superb over-ear pair”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e review.

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re on a slightly tighter budget this Black Friday, don’t miss this deal on the Sonos Ace over-ears – now just £318.98

