The best headphones of 2024 are at their lowest price yet for Black Friday

Don’t miss this opportunity to pick up the best wireless over-ear headphones of the year for a third less this Black Friday. The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e have dropped to just £249 on Amazon.

The 5-star noise-cancellers have dropped to just £249 on Amazon in the November sale. That’s a 34% saving compared to their usual price of £379, saving you a nice £130 in the lead-up to Christmas.

The 5-star Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e are 1/3 off this Black Friday Save 34% on the best wireless headphones of the year with this banging Black Friday deal. Head to Amazon today to bag the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e for just £249 down from £379 and save £130. Amazon

Was £379

£249 View Deal

Don’t miss this chance to bag our favourite headphones right now for a third less. Go to Amazon today to take advantage of these fantastic savings.

Is the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e worth buying?

A tremendously good-sounding pair of over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins Pros Spacious, clearer sound than previous model

More consistent ANC performance

Strong wireless performance

Excellent call quality

Comfy fit Cons Beaten for ANC

The PX7 S2e are a pair of top-rated over-ear headphones from Bowers & Wilkins.

These stylish headphones combine a comfortable fit with expressive, natural sound and strong wireless performance.

Noise-cancelling is consistent and call quality is excellent. The battery life is great too at a solid 30 hours, with just 15 minutes of fast charging offering seven hours of listening.

“The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are even better than their predecessors with a more consistent noise-cancelling performance and enhanced sound quality”, wrote TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney in his 5-star review of the headphones.

“They’re not the best at noise-cancelling but the wireless performance, battery life, call quality and comfort levels all impress. For those in need of excellent sound on their journeys, these are a superb over-ear pair”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e review.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re on a slightly tighter budget this Black Friday, don’t miss this deal on the Sonos Ace over-ears – now just £318.98.