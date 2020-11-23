Black Friday isn’t even here yet and eBay’s already dropped one of the best headphone deals of the year, letting you get the stylish Bower & Wilkins PX5 for just £139.99 – down from £199.90.

Bower & Wilkins’ products have a tendency to fetch a high asking price but at £199, the B&W PX5 were noteworthy for having a more palatable RRP, so being able to nab the for even less just makes it a no brainer. For £139.99, you’ll be hard pushed to find another pair of premium headphones anywhere near this price point.

Deal: Bower & Wilkins PX5 ANC Headphones for just £139.99 (was £199.90)

If you’ve been lucky enough to own one of B&W’s products, then you’ll know that they exhibit a fair amount of flare, and the PX5 are no different. With a sleek metallic frame and a cushioned headband, there’s a case to be made that the PX5 are among the best looking over-ear headphones around.

Of course, style is one thing but the main appeal of the PX5 is in its active noise cancellation technology. Admittedly, while the ANC on B&W headphones doesn’t quite stack up to what’s on offer from the likes of Sony and Bose, it still gets the job done and it’s a hard feature to find around this new low price point.

While we’ve yet to review the PX5, B&W does claim a huge 25-hour battery life for the headphones, made even better by the fact that you can get five hours of listening time from just a quick 15-minute charge. If you’re ever in a hurry, this nifty little feature could prove to be a life saver.

Deal: Bower & Wilkins PX5 ANC Headphones for just £139.99 (was £199.90)

At just £139.99 for a limited time only, this early Black Friday offer on the B&W PX5 is almost too good to be true. Sure, there are better headphones out there but they’ll set you back a premium, so if you’re held back by a budget then these are a solid option to go for.

For more amazing offers this Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…