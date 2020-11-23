Black Friday isn’t even here yet and eBay’s already dropped one of the best headphone deals of the year, letting you get the stylish Bower & Wilkins PX5 for just £139.99 – down from £199.90.
Bower & Wilkins’ products have a tendency to fetch a high asking price but at £199, the B&W PX5 were noteworthy for having a more palatable RRP, so being able to nab the for even less just makes it a no brainer. For £139.99, you’ll be hard pushed to find another pair of premium headphones anywhere near this price point.
Deal: Bower & Wilkins PX5 ANC Headphones for just £139.99 (was £199.90)
If you’ve been lucky enough to own one of B&W’s products, then you’ll know that they exhibit a fair amount of flare, and the PX5 are no different. With a sleek metallic frame and a cushioned headband, there’s a case to be made that the PX5 are among the best looking over-ear headphones around.
Of course, style is one thing but the main appeal of the PX5 is in its active noise cancellation technology. Admittedly, while the ANC on B&W headphones doesn’t quite stack up to what’s on offer from the likes of Sony and Bose, it still gets the job done and it’s a hard feature to find around this new low price point.
While we’ve yet to review the PX5, B&W does claim a huge 25-hour battery life for the headphones, made even better by the fact that you can get five hours of listening time from just a quick 15-minute charge. If you’re ever in a hurry, this nifty little feature could prove to be a life saver.
At just £139.99 for a limited time only, this early Black Friday offer on the B&W PX5 is almost too good to be true. Sure, there are better headphones out there but they’ll set you back a premium, so if you’re held back by a budget then these are a solid option to go for.
