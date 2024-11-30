Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Bought a Steam Deck this Black Friday? You need these discounted accessories

If you managed to snag a discounted Steam Deck in the Black Friday sale then these are the must-buy accessories you need to look at next.

Whilst initially something of a gamble, there’s no denying now that the Steam Deck is an absolute winner. Both the original Steam Deck and its OLED counterpart have proven that there is a market for PC gaming on the go, and they’re an excellent alternative to similar consoles like the Nintendo Switch. With that said however, the Steam Deck experience is perfected by its accessories.

Whether it’s in needing a larger SSD to store more games at one time, or a beefy power bank that can keep your Steam Deck powered up on a long flight, here are the must-buy add-ons currently on offer in the Black Friday sale.

Corsair MP600 CORE MINI 1TB SSD

Let’s face it, there’s nothing worse than having to delete your favourite titles to make way for something new, but if you pick up a larger SSD then you can expand that storage and never have to make that decision again. Plus, it means that you’ll have more space to store a wider array of titles, giving your more options when you’re next on the go.

Spigen Rugged Armor Case

All Steam Deck units come with a carry case as standard, but if you’d rather have something a bit more slimline that can keep your Steam Deck protected whilst gaming then this is it. Plus, the case adds a textured grip to the console itself, making it easier to hold and harder to drop (always a positive).

Anker Zolo Power Bank

Depending on which Steam Deck you have at your disposal, you should be able to get up to 12 hours of gameplay, which isn’t too shabby. However, if you’re playing a pretty intensive triple-A title then that battery life is likely to drain much faster, making a power bank an essential buy. This huge 20,000mAh option from Anker is just the ticket, particularly as it comes with a built-in USB-C cable.

UGREEN Steam Deck Dock

If you want to use your Steam Deck with an external monitor or even your TV then you’ll need to bring a dock into the mix. As luck would have it, UGREEN’s 6-in-1 dock is massively discounted right now, and it lets you hook up a HDMI cable, an ethernet connection and USB-A devices, just to name a few.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

