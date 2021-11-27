Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 get big discounts

Black Friday is clearly a great time to bag a new iPad as we’ve some decent discounts for Apple’s flagship tablet. See below for some savings on both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models.

Both Currys and Amazon, as part of their Black Friday sales, has chopped cash off the iPad Pros. Currys has a tasty £50 off the iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 model while Amazon has the larger 12.9-inch model for £70 off.

That means you can now bag the 11-inch tablet for £699 and then 12.9-inch for £929.99.

iPads, especially the latest versions, don’t tend to get huge discounts so this saving is certainly welcome for those hoping to bag a shiny new tablet in time for Christmas.

The Pro is the top-end iPad from Apple and a seriously impressive bit of kit for those who use a tablet for more than just binging Netflix and checking emails. This is a true workhorse of a device, powered by the same M1 chip as the MacBook Pro.

That high-end chipset leads to unmatched performance for a tablet, easily running any game or app you can find on the App Store. Many of these apps are seriously capable too, with specific ones for 4K video editing, RAW photo manipulation and sketching.

On the front you’ve got a gorgeous, high-resolution HDR-capable display that refreshes at 120Hz for smooth motion and responsive inputs from the sold-separately Apple Pencil. This display is also very accurate and ideal for catching up on some Apple TV+ shows once all the work is done.

With the iPad Pro 12.9-inch you also benefit from the excellent Mini LED display, which is a lot better than the more traditional LCD panel used on the other iPad models.

There’s 128GB of storage for your files, snaps, games and downloaded movies along with more than enough RAM for smooth multitasking.

The tablet itself is a looker too, with squared-off sides and a flat black. It looks modern, but with a retro Apple finish we really appreciate.

In our review of the 12.9-inch model we said “The iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) is a triumph in terms of hardware. The screen is the best I have ever seen on a tablet and the M1 chip powering everything is capable of great things. The only missing piece is the software – which still feels restrictive.”

Save £70 on the flagship iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 Amazon has chopped £70 off the flagship 12.9-inch iPad Pro with its glorious Mini LED display and seriously powerful internals. Amazon

Save £70

£929 View Deal

Save £50 on the iPad Pro 11-inch Currys, as part of its Black Friday sale, has chopped a tasty £50 off the iPad Pro 11-inch that was released earlier in the year. That means you can now grab it for £699. Currys

was £749

£699 View Deal

As a reminder, we’ll be bringing you all the best Black Friday deals as they come in. You can see a few of our latest savings below, or see our main deals page for everything that has caught our eye.

Trusted Take The iPad Pro 11-inch is a jam-packed tablet that can, for many, replace a laptop, Discounts are rare on these products too, making this deal even better. The 12.9-inch too is an absolute beast and has one of the best displays I have ever seen on a mobile device. If you want to watch HDR content on the go this is no better. By Max Parker Contact via Twitter Deputy and mobile editor