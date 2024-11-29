Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Get £100 off the best portable speaker of 2024

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

There are so many audio deals flying around for Black Friday that it can be hard to know which one to go for. We’ll make it easy it for you and recommend the Bose SoundLink Max.

Amazon has a Black Friday deal for this portable speaker that slashes £100 off the asking price, bringing it down to £299.

While that’s still expensive for some, it is the lowest price this speaker has ever been at on Amazon. If you’ve been waiting for a discount, this is it.

The Bose SoundLink Max won our best portable speaker of 2024 award, and deservedly so. It’s one of the best-sounding portable speakers in years, offering a rich, detailed and energetic sound. The soundstage is wider than the speaker itself, and there’s depth to the sound as well. Bass is excellent, the midrange is clear and detailed, while the highs are surprisingly strong. This is a fun speaker to listen to.

It has an integrated handle to carry the speaker when you’re out and about, and the build quality is strong, so it doesn’t feel as if the speaker could break if you dropped it (which we wouldn’t recommend by the way). An IP67 ensures that it is waterproof.

The Bluetooth performance is excellent with aptX Adaptive helping to maintain a strong connection with your (Android) device. There’s also support for stereo pairing if you’ve got the budget buy two of these speakers.

Battery life is 20 hours, although if there’s an issue we have with the Bose is that charging the speaker is not the most intuitive. We’d recommend buying a plug to make the charging process easier (and quicker).

The Bose SoundLink Max is a fantastic speaker, and £100 off makes this a very enticing deal. It’s one of our favourite portable speakers, and with this deal it could be yours too.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

