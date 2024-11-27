The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are at their lowest price for Black Friday

One of our favourite pairs of wireless earbuds are currently at their lowest ever price on Amazon.

Nab the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds for just £199 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale and save over £100 off the RRP.

Customers in the US can also get the Bose QuietComfort Ultras for just $229 which matches Amazon’s lowest ever price for the earbuds.

One of the best earbuds for ANC are at their lowest ever price on Amazon The 4.5-star rated Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are currently just £199 / $229 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Amazon

Was £299.95 / $299

Now £199 / $229 View Deal

We hailed the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds as the “best noise-cancelling true wireless”, with AV Editor Kob Monney praising their impressive performance against noisy public transport and walking the streets of London.

He explains that “not many noises slip past these buds, shushing nearby conversations and they remain imperious on the London Underground”.

The earbuds sport two main noise-cancelling modes: Aware which allows you to hear your surroundings and Quiet for full noise cancellation, however the buds are also fitted with Bose’s own ActiveSense technology.

When ActiveSense is enabled, the earbuds cancel noise even when Aware mode is in use to prevent any sudden or loud sounds disturbing your listening experience. Once the disruptive noise stops, the earbuds will automatically return to Aware mode.

Noise cancelling aside, Kob notes that the buds boast an overall excellent audio quality, with balanced sound and good levels of clarity and detail across the frequency range.

The QuietComfort Ultra buds also offer spatial audio, coined by Bose as Immersive Audio, for an all-encompassing listening experience. Kob found that when this is enabled, performance is “consistent” and “fun” however there is a notable reduction in clarity.

Overall we gave the Bose QuiteComfort Ultra earbuds a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Kob concluding that they are an “excellent ANC true wireless” that are “still among the best”.

To learn more about the earbuds then visit our in-depth Bose QuietComfort Ultra review.

Now at their lowest price on Amazon, if you’re looking for a pair of wireless earbuds that boast excellent audio quality and are some of the best ANC buds we’ve reviewed, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better set than the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds.