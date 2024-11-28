Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Block out the world with 45% off the Bose QuietComfort headphones

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Need a new pair of noise-cancellers? The Bose QuietComfort headphones have plummeted to just £176 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. 

That’s a huge 43% / 45% off the usual $349 / £319.95 price of these wireless noise-cancelling headphones, making them the perfect pair to block out distractions at home, during your commute and in the office.

At £176, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are an absolute steal. Head to Amazon this Black Friday to save 45% on the noise-cancelling over-ears compared to their £319.95 RRP.

Not only is this a fantastic deal, but shop through Amazon and you’ll also receive 60 days of Audible audiobooks and podcasts completely free. 

Go to Amazon today to save $150 / £143.95 and get the music going for 45% less this Black Friday. 

The QuietComfort are a pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones from Bose. 

The over-ear design features plush earcups and a padded headband designed to provide all-day comfort, while Bose’s highly-rated noise cancellation ensures your attention remains on the music and not your surroundings. 

Along with the Quiet listening mode, there’s also an Aware mode that lets noise in when you need that awareness of your surroundings. This means you don’t need to take the headphones off your head when listening out for a train announcement or coffee order. 

Adjustable EQ makes it easy to customise the bass, mids and treble, while the mult-point toggle feature allows you to switch devices without disconnecting another device every time. 

Finally, one full charge can provide up to 24 hours of battery life, while a quick 15-minute juice can deliver up to 2.5 hours of listening in a pinch. Of course, there’s also a cable in the box (with a mic), so you can keep using the headphones even when the battery is dead. 

This particular model also comes with a soft carry case to keep the headphones safe and scratch-free in your bag. 

Looking for a different deal? 

The 5-star Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have also seen a sizable discount this Black Friday – save 50% when you shop today

