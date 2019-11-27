Bose NC 700 slashed to low price on Amazon (you don’t want to miss this)

Amazon has just slashed £50 off the 4.5/5 rated Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones in its Black Friday 2019 deals event, taking these down to their lowest price ever on the site.

Bose’s latest pair of flagship noise cancelling headphones usually retail for £349, however in the Amazon Black Friday deals bonanza you can slice £50 off that price and pick them up for £299. That’s a better price for some quality cans.

This also happens to be the lowest price we’ve seen these headphones hit on Amazon since the release earlier in the year.

Bose has been making excellent noise cancelling headphones for ages now and these are up there with the best. They have multiple levels of noise cancellation, touch-sensitive controls on the cups for skipping songs and support for Alexa and other virtual assistants.

They also charge via USB-C and last for about 20 hours on a charge, making them an ideal companion for long flights where the ANC tech really comes into its own.

In our glowing 4.5/5 review from our audio expert Kob Monney, he said: “If you’re after a stylish-looking and comfortable pair of headphones with very good noise cancellation, fine audio and useful features, the Bose Headphones 700 is worth considering..”

He also said, “They offer plenty of features, from integrated Alexa and Google Assistant to excellent build and comfort, as well as fine audio quality and noise cancellation.”

One of the few criticisms was the price, and with this price that’s not as much of an issue.

