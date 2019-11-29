Bose headphones get 50% PRICE DROP in Amazon Black Friday deal

There are few better times of the year to bag a new pair of headphones on the cheap than Black Friday – and our latest featured Black Friday 2019 deal sees the impressive Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones get a hefty 50% price drop at Amazon UK.

Bose is known for the exceptionally high quality of its audio products, so it’s rare to see them available for less than the full asking price. Today is Black Friday, though, so prepare to be amazed as they’re currently £45 off.

In one of the best Amazon Friday deals, they can be had for just £45 – a serious bargain given they normally sell for £90.

Today's Best Black Friday Bose Headphone Deal Bose SoundSport In-Ear Earphones for Samsung and Android Devices - Charcoal Black Normally £90, this great value Black Friday 2019 deal sees you able to save 50% on the Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones, bringing their price down to a much more affordable £45.

We’ve price checked this deal and can confirm it’s one of the biggest price drops Amazon has ever offered on these headphones.

There are a number of reasons to consider this particular pair of in-ear headphones, not least the ultra-crisp sound delivered by Bose’s TriPort audio technology – or their proprietary Stay Hear tips, which come in three sizes to perfectly fit to the shape of your ear.

The Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones come in models for both Android/Samsung smartphones and Apple/iOS handsets, meaning it’s likely you can take advantage of this great deal whatever device you use on a day-to-day basis.

They also come complete with a protective case, too, so you can rest assured you’ll be able to take your snazzy new pair of Bose headphones with you wherever you go – whether it’s on the daily commute, a weekend run, or on your next holiday.

As an indication, we awarded a very respectable 4/5 stars to stablemate the Bose SoundSport Pulse in our review, praising their “fantastic fit” and “energetic sound” before ultimately deeming them “a great option for fitness enthusiasts.”

All in all, we rate this as one of the best Black Friday UK deals going at the moment, but as it’s an Amazon sale there’s no guarantee it will last for long – the online mega mart officially closes its Black Friday sale at midnight tonight.

