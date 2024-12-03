Bose, Dyson and Samsung: 10 Amazon US Black Friday deals still available

Did you sleep a lot at the weekend? Did you refuse to get embroiled with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday mania during a season where we’re supposed to be thankful for what we have? Well, hell man. Good for you! Kinda jealous to be honest.

However, if you still have a bit of cash burning a hole in your pocket and are in need for some new tech, there are still a multitude of deals on sale at Amazon US with some great savings from the Black Friday sales.

We’ve selected ten deals that we believe still offer great bang for your buck. There’s PS5 controllers and consoles, Samsung tablets and watches, Bose buds and cans, and you can clean-up on great vacuum cleaners. Check out these deals below.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

The latest Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with an Alexa Voice remote for voice control of access to your content and smart home products is still half price after Black Friday. You can get the Fire TV Stick Lite for $14.99, down from $29.99, saving 50%. This is a great option for a secondary TV or monitor where you want content but aren’t necessarily worried about 4K HDR compatibility.

Samsung 4TB gaming SSD

Good storage ain’t cheap and cheap storage ain’t good. Except on Black Friday. You can still get this Samsung 990 990 EVO Plus SSD 4TB, PCIe Gen 4×4 for a discount. You can get this SSD for $239.99 instead of $344.99.

Bose QuietComfort true wireless buds

Who isn’t a fan of the brilliant QC earbuds range from Bose? The newly-released QuietComfort wireless earphones are still $50 off after Black Friday, bringing the price down to $129. With active noise cancelling and 8.5 hours of battery life, these are sure to please.

Dyson Digital Slim

It’s not too late to save more than 50% off the Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum. This iconic stick vacuum cleaner is still $229.99, down from the $499.99 asking price. See, you can still clean-up on Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 classic with its beloved rotating bezel may not be the most recent generation, but it’s still a magnificent smartwatch and the Black Friday price of $249.99 remains. That’s a 42% saving on the $429.99 list price for this model with a 47mm display.

PS5 DualSense controller

If you missed the chance to grab an extra DualSense controller for your PS5/PS5 Pro on Black Friday, then fret not. Amazon is still selling the PlaySense DualSense Controller for $54, which is a $21 (28%) saving on the $74.99 asking price, which has always felt a little high to me.

Roomba Essential

If you’re not down with Dyson and would prefer iRobot to do it for you without the manual labour, there’s a great deal still available on the Roomba Essential Robot vacuum cleaner with a neat auto-emptying dock. At the time of writing, Amazon is selling this handy household appliance for just $229.99, which is a saving of $169 (or 43%).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung makes the best Android tablets in my humble opinion, and you can currently save a third on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet, which has a 10.9-inch display with 128GB of storage. The $449.99 list price has been slashed by $150, bringing the price down to $299.99.

Bose QuietComfort headphones

If your preference is for over-ear headphones rather than wireless earbuds, Bose has a set of QuietComfort noise cancellers to you too. This set of comfortable ANC headphones is now under $200. You can grab them in the post-Black Friday sale for $199, which is $150 off the list price.

Fitbit Versa 4 tracker

Fitbit isn’t going to make any more smartwatches, which is a damn shame. The good news is you’ll be able to grab the Fitbit Versa 4 for an insanely low $119.95, which is a 40% saving on the $195.95. This minimalist smartwatch offers superb fitness tracking, 40+ exercise modes, 24/7 heart rate, and reliable sleep tracking.

Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum

A more affordable Roomba remains on sale at Amazon after Black Friday, with the more basic Roomba Vac robot vacuum cleaner on sale for $100 off. It’s now $149 instead of $249 for a robot that can clean in three different ways on multiple surfaces.

PS5 Slim Disc Edition

If you dillied and dallied over a games console deal on Black Friday, we’ve got you covered. Amazon is still selling the PS5 Slim with a disc drive built-in for just $424. That’s a $75 saving on what you can expect when all of the sales are finally… and mercifully over.