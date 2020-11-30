Boost you home cinema with this projector screen on Cyber Monday

2020 has been the year of staying inside. This deal on a 100-inch projector screen from Duronic means you can boost your home cinema aspirations and save some money in the process.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday deal has brought this huge reduction on a massive 100-inch floor projector screen. It’s a discount of £80, bringing the screen down to £119.99.

Deal: Get the Duronic Projector Screen FPS100/43 for £119.99 (save £80)

That’s an impressive saving and for home cinema enthusiasts this may be a tempting deal. Bigger than most TVs and certainly more affordable than any TV of an equivalent size, as long as you’ve got a projector at hand you can turn your living room into your own private cinema.

The screen uses a super white matte screen that’s whiter and thicker than many other standard projector screens. With a +1 gain factor, Duronic says it’ll display images with clarity and at high resolution.

They’re designed to be easy to use and store, rolling up inside the metal case once you’re done using them. As this screen comes with rotating feet there’s no need to hang, attach or install the projector screen. Simply open the case, lift the screen to the required height and you’re ready to go wherever you are.

If you have a projector and are looking to enjoy your film collection with a manner they deserve, this deal for a massive projector screen sounds too good to miss.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.