Boost your TV smarts on the cheap with Amazon’s stunning Fire TV Stick offers

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K are great gadgets that essentially turn any ‘dumb’ TV into a smart one, complete with all the major UK streaming apps and much more. They’re already pretty affordable, but this Black Friday-themed offer takes things to the next level.

That starts with the regular Amazon Fire TV Stick with a 1080p resolution, which has dropped from £39.99 to just £27.99, representing a solid 30% discount. That comes complete with an Alexa Voice remote allowing you to control the TV with your voice. 

Then there’s the high-end Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, offering a native 4K output ideal for 4K TVs, along with support for high-end TV codecs including Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+ depending on the TV you’re using. That has dropped down from £59.99 to just £34.99, representing a massive 42% saving on the streaming stick. 

We were thoroughly impressed when we reviewed the regular Amazon Fire TV Stick, awarding the streamer four stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award when we reviewed it at launch, describing it as “the best Fire TV Stick for most people”.

Our reviewer praised just how easy the setup is; simply plug the stick into your TV’s HDMI port, connect the mains, sign into your Amazon account and you’re away. The smarter Alexa remote, which was previously exclusive to the 4K model, further sweetens the deal, allowing you to not only control your TV but connected smart accessories too.

The Fire TV Stick 4K scored an even more impressive 4.5 stars in our review, with the reviewer singing the praises of the additional benefits you get from the upgraded model; not only does it support 4K, but the high-end codecs massively enhance picture quality. 

We also found that the 4K model also produces a “more nuanced and detailed audio performance” though the performance will also depend on your TV’s speaker setup.  

Still, it’s clear that these are two fantastic TV streamers at a very tempting price point, making it an easy recommendation for those on the hunt for a new streaming stick.

