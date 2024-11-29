Massively boost your Steam Deck’s storage with this fantastic Black Friday offer

Black Friday is a great time to pick up a new SSD, and we often see some of the best storage prices of the year. This time, we’ve found a cracking deal on a 1TB Crucial drive that’s the perfect upgrade for your Steam Deck, ROG Ally or MSI Claw handheld.

M.2 2230 drives tend to command a higher asking price than their full-size siblings, which makes finding a good deal all the more essential. Amazon has reduced the 1TB Crucial P310 M.2 2230 down to just £63.95, a massive 50% off, and the lowest price we’ve seen so far.

Save 50% on the Crucial P310 1TB M.2 2230 SSD This upgrade will allow you to store far more games on your Steam Deck, and they’ll load faster than ever thanks to its 7100 MB/s read speeds. With a massive 50% off for Black Friday, this is the best price we’ve seen to date. Amazon

Was £127.99

£63.95 View Deal

With read speeds of up to 7,100 MB/s, this drive will load your games in a flash, while the spacious 1TB capacity gives you loads of room for all your favourite titles. It’s the perfect upgrade for a handheld device like the Steam Deck, or even your Microsoft Surface.

The base model Steam Deck comes with just 256GB of storage, which sounds decent enough, but with the size of modern games expanding every year, you might find that you can only fit a couple of your favourite games on it. This upgrade will almost quadruple the space, allowing you to keep all your favourites installed.

Intimidated by the DIY aspect? You shouldn’t be. There’s a guide that walks you through the upgrade process right on the Amazon product page, and it’s easier than you might think. All you’ll need is a screwdriver, a USB drive and a little bit of bravery.

If you’re in need of a storage boost, get yourself over to Amazon and snag a bargain upgrade. Prices like these don’t usually last, so get involved before the Black Friday sale ends.