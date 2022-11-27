 large image

B&O Black Friday deal: Save over £100 on this Bluetooth speaker/wireless charger

Looking for a powerful and stylish Bluetooth speaker you can take on the go? The Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 could be just what you’re looking for – it’s even got a wireless charger built-in, so you can give your phone a boost while you listen to music. 

With an RRP of £500, the Beolit 20 is definitely a premium speaker. However, right now you can get one for just £379. That’s £120 off its regular price, or a whopping 24% discount. If there’s ever been a time to nab this speaker, it’s now. 

The Beolit 20 is a portable speaker and wireless charger in a contemporary white and gold package. 

Save £120 on the Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 when you order it on Amazon today. That’s 24% off the £499 stylish Bluetooth speaker and wireless charger bringing it down to just £379 in time for Christmas.

The speaker connects to your device via Bluetooth to play loud, punchy audio tuned by B&O, and you can customise the EQ within the Bang & Olufsen app. 

The speaker packs in 8 hours of battery life and there’s a leather strap so you can easily carry it from room to room or out to the park. You can even place your smartphone or other wireless charging-compatible devices on top of the speaker for a boost thanks to its built-in Qi charging station. 

TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney gave the Beolit 20 a fantastic 4/5 stars in our review, praising its big, powerful sound and weighty bass performance. 

“The Beolit 20 is typically Bang & Olufsen”, wrote Kob in his verdict. “Stylish looks, energetic sound and a premium price. The addition of Qi wireless charging brings some added convenience, but the sound quality isn’t the most balanced and it’s on the big side for those after a portable speaker”. 

Bang and Olufsen Beolit 20 Keepa

Thankfully, you can cross out the premium price (or at least lower it by a good £120) with this Black Friday deal. 

Head to Amazon today to save 24% on the B&O Beolit 20 and take the speaker and wireless charger home for just £379 instead of £499. 

