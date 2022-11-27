B&O Black Friday deal: Save over £100 on this Bluetooth speaker/wireless charger

Looking for a powerful and stylish Bluetooth speaker you can take on the go? The Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 could be just what you’re looking for – it’s even got a wireless charger built-in, so you can give your phone a boost while you listen to music.

With an RRP of £500, the Beolit 20 is definitely a premium speaker. However, right now you can get one for just £379. That’s £120 off its regular price, or a whopping 24% discount. If there’s ever been a time to nab this speaker, it’s now.

If you like the sound of this deal, make sure to check out our best Black Friday deals guide for all the latest tempting offers across a multitude of retailers.

The Beolit 20 is a portable speaker and wireless charger in a contemporary white and gold package.

B&O’s Beolit 20 portable speaker and wireless charger is 24% less this Black Friday Save £120 on the Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 when you order it on Amazon today. That’s 24% off the £499 stylish Bluetooth speaker and wireless charger bringing it down to just £379 in time for Christmas. Amazon

Was £499

£379 View Deal

The speaker connects to your device via Bluetooth to play loud, punchy audio tuned by B&O, and you can customise the EQ within the Bang & Olufsen app.

The speaker packs in 8 hours of battery life and there’s a leather strap so you can easily carry it from room to room or out to the park. You can even place your smartphone or other wireless charging-compatible devices on top of the speaker for a boost thanks to its built-in Qi charging station.

TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney gave the Beolit 20 a fantastic 4/5 stars in our review, praising its big, powerful sound and weighty bass performance.

“The Beolit 20 is typically Bang & Olufsen”, wrote Kob in his verdict. “Stylish looks, energetic sound and a premium price. The addition of Qi wireless charging brings some added convenience, but the sound quality isn’t the most balanced and it’s on the big side for those after a portable speaker”.

Thankfully, you can cross out the premium price (or at least lower it by a good £120) with this Black Friday deal.

Head to Amazon today to save 24% on the B&O Beolit 20 and take the speaker and wireless charger home for just £379 instead of £499.

Best Black Friday Deals