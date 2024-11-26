Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The Blink Video Doorbell is half-price this Black Friday

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Interested in upping your home security? Don’t miss this chance to buy a video doorbell for less than £30. 

The Blink Video Doorbell has plummeted to just £29.99 on Amazon this Black Friday. That’s a huge £30 reduction compared to the doorbell’s £59.99 RRP, saving you 50% when you shop during the sale. 

Don’t miss this opportunity to take home a half-price video doorbell. This deal is even more tempting if you were thinking about picking one up for a family member this Christmas, essentially making it possible to pick up two for the price you’d usually pay for one. 

For our US readers, the doorbell has also dropped to just $29.99 in the Black Friday sale. 

Blink Video Doorbell hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A super-cheap video doorbell

Pros

  • Great value
  • Offline storage via Sync Module
  • Responds fast

Cons

  • Weak video quality
  • Basic app

The Blink Video Doorbell is a doorbell that allows you to see and speak to visitors outside of your front door. 

The doorbell captures 1080p video, offers infrared night recording and enables two-way audio so you can tell the delivery man where to leave a package or tell a guest you’re on your way home. 

The doorbell can connect to existing wiring or send alerts to your devices when motion is detected or someone presses the doorbell. You can also save and share clips locally using the Sync Module 2 or on the cloud with a Blink Subscription. 

This doorbell is also compatible with Alexa, allowing you to receive alerts and chat with visitors with your Echo smart speaker when you’re at home. 

“If you’re looking for a cheap but reliable video doorbell, this Blink model is great value and offers offline recording”, wrote Home Technology editor David Ludlow in our 4-star review of the Blink Video Doorbell. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Blink Video Doorbell review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re interested in checking out the competition, Amazon’s own Ring Video Doorbell is currently less than £30 for Black Friday as well. 

