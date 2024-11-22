Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Blink and you’ll miss this incredible Black Friday smart camera offer

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Blink Mini 2 security camera is an excellent option for monitoring your home and keeping an eye on your pets. Right now you get a pair on the cheap.

Amazon is selling the Blink Mini 2 two-pack for just $34.99, which is half price on the $69.99 list price. You’ll also see a single camera option from $19.99, which is also 50% off.

Half-price Blink Mini 2 deal for Black Friday

Half-price Blink Mini 2 deal for Black Friday

Amazon is selling Blink Mini 2 cameras (one, or two, indoor, or outdoor) cameras for half price on Black Friday.

The bundle is available in black and white, and you could get same day delivery at no extra cost if you’re an Amazon Prime Member.

You’ll also get a 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan which, among other things, allows you to save and share clips in the cloud, and stream 90 minutes of live video per session.

This model is notable for two-way audio, day and night view in high definition, smart notifications if there’s someone spotted at (for example) your garage door, and easy plug-and-play set-up.

However, this latest generation of the Blink Mini camera is a huge improvement over its predecessor. It can now be used both indoor and outdoor thanks to weather resistance, but you’ll need to select the optional outdoor power supply on the product page for that. There’s a wider field of view (143° diagonal), a built-in spotlight, colour night view, and person detection (if you have a subscription plan).

We’re big fans of new Blink Mini 2 and gave it a four-star review in our tests back in August. He also adorned this wired camera with a Trusted Reviews ‘Recommended’ badge. He praised the simple set-up and use, ability to use indoor and outdoor, and the great value on offer that’s far sweeter given this half-price offer on one, or two camera units.

Our reviewer concluded: “There are better quality security cameras, and there are those that give more features with offline recording. The alternatives are generally a lot more expensive. At this price, the Blink Mini 2 is something of a bargain, and you can easily expand the system with additional cameras (including the wireless models) to cover an entire house, and pay a lot less than you would with a rival system.”

