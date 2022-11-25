Black Friday’s brought the Sonos Beam Gen 2 down to one of its lowest prices yet

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is one of the most popular soundbars on the planet, and thanks to the Black Friday sales, there’s never been a better time to add it to your home entertainment set-up.

Indeed, Amazon has cut the price of the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) by more than £50 for Black Friday. You can now grab the new Sonos Beam for £349, which is £100 off the RRP.

Considering this second-generation model is only a year old, it’s surprising to see it significantly reduced already. But if you’re still unsure, there’s a massive array of incredible offers in our main Black Friday deals hub for your consideration, including some other soundbars.

Save £100 on the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) RRP on Black Friday The popular compact soundbar from Sonos now features Dolby Atmos sound. You can save £100 on the Sonos Beam RRP today. Amazon

Was £449

Now £349 View Deal

The compact Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is a big step up compared with the sensational original, adding virtual Dolby Atmos sound for an immersive cinematic experience from some of the best movies and TV shows around.

Other key features include Sonos’s signature Trueplay, which balances out the sound depending on the dynamics of your room, the support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and the ability to add rear speakers or the Sonos Sub at your convenience.

There’s also HDMI-CEC support, which lets you control the soundbar through the TV, while the combination of one tweeter for high frequencies, four midwoofers to deliver the midrange and three passive radiators spread the big sound throughout your living room.

Our review gave it a near-perfect score of 4.5 stars, concluding: “A step up from the previous model, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) adds an extra dimension to sound, literally, with its clever virtual Dolby Atmos support. Loud, nicely balanced and capable of bringing a cinematic experience, this soundbar is a great addition to a smaller or secondary TV. The single HDMI eARC input may be limiting for some, though, and DTS support is missing, although due later in the year.”

As you can see from the graphic below, we’ve only seen the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) priced lower once before, and ever so briefly. So jump on this deal now and you’ll be enjoying superior sound from your TV in time for the Christmas movie marathon.

