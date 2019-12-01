Black Friday 2019 is still going strong this weekend and there are loads of incredible deals you can take advantage of this Sunday. Here are the absolute best, selected by our editors based on price comparisons and review scores.
Black Friday itself has been and gone, but with Cyber Monday ahead of us there are still loads of great deals to be had online in the UK this Sunday.
As any seasoned bargain hunter will tell you, finding the best Black Friday UK deals is no longer just about paying attention to a single day on the calendar. The multi-headed sales hydra now encompasses a week – if not a whole month – of the year, spreading across November and December and featuring deals from retailers like Amazon, Argos, Currys PC World, John Lewis and more.
Everything from TVs, laptops and mobiles such as the iPhone to vacuum cleaners, headphones, and consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One can be had at a fraction of the usual price over the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday.
In other words, what we’re saying is this: the Black Friday deals haven’t stopped yet. Here are the best Black Friday 2019 deals live in the UK this Sunday.
Best Black Friday Deals 2019: The top UK sales live this Sunday
There’s an awful lot of Black Friday deal static out there right now. Which can be annoying when all you really want to know is where the hottest deals are right now, on this particular day. That’s what this particular section is for. We’ve broken down the best deals in each item category below, but here’s a quick cheat sheet containing some of the very best.
Best Black Friday Deals 2019
Pixel 4 – 20GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts (Free Google Home Hub)
For this weekend only, you can grab yourself a brand new Pixel 4 with a super low upfront and monthly cost, and with a free Google Home Hub smart speaker thrown in.
Fitbit Versa Lite
At just £99 this Black Friday, there's never been a better time to up your fitness game with this slick Fitbit Versa Lite deal courtesy of John Lewis.
Nintendo Switch Lite – Yellow (includes 6 months of Spotify Premium)
Finally, the Black Friday Nintendo Switch Lite deal we've been waiting for. Not only at its lowest price yet, but also with six months of Spotify Premium on the house.
Three SIM – Unlimited data, minutes and texts (half price for first six months)
Offering superb value for money, Three's unlimited data SIM is half price for the first six months of your contract. Even when the price levels out at £20 a month, that still makes it one of the most affordable SIM contracts of its kind on the market.
Mobile Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 phone deals live in the UK
Buying a new phone can be the simplest or the most torturous of processes. Either you buy the new version of your current phone, or you agonise over specs and features and relative value. We can help you with the latter point right now, as buying any of these phones will represent a major saving.
Best Black Friday US Smartphone Deals
Google Pixel 3a 64GB
Google Pixel 3a 64GB
Google's affordable Pixel 3a smartphone is an even better deal on Black Friday at Best Buy. Activation necessary.
Google Pixel 4 - Just Black - 64GB - Unlocked
Google Pixel 4 - Just Black - 64GB - Unlocked
The Google Pixel 4 is brand new and already $200 off for Black Friday. It's a can't miss deal
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB - Prism Black w/Galaxy Buds
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB - Prism Black w/Galaxy Buds
Save big on Samsung's 2019 flagship range by bundling in the true wireless Galaxy Buds
TV Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 4K TV deals live in the UK
TVs have been a Black Friday staple since before the rise of online shopping. The blissful addition of the internet to the equation hasn’t changed that one bit. As you can see from the following deals, today is as good a time as any to buy yourself a new television.
Best Amazon US TV Deals
Samsung QN65Q60RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)
Samsung QN65Q60RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)
Benefit from a stunning QLED picture boast 100% Colour Volume with billions of shades showcased in this set-up. This Samsung TV will also upscale to 4K, so you're always seeing the most stellar picture.
Sony XBR-55A8G 55 Inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2019 Model
Sony XBR-55A8G 55 Inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2019 Model
Get a truly authentic experience with this brilliant OLED display, offering depth, clarity and rich colour.
LG 65SM9000PUA Nano 9 Series 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV (2019), Black
LG 65SM9000PUA Nano 9 Series 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV (2019), Black
Throwing into the months six months of Disney Plus free, this LG set-up also boasts voice assistance from Alexa or Google Assistant. With its Nano Cell technology, also benefit from vibrant, crisp colours.
Laptop Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 computer deals live in the UK
Windows 10 laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks – we’ve covered deals on all of them this Black Friday period. It’s a popular and varied category. The only trouble is, these offers can come and go in the blink of an eye, so here are the best laptop deals available right now.
Best Amazon US Laptop Deals
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop
Packing a Intel Core i7-8565U 4-Core and Intel UHD Graphics 620, offering a dazzling 13.3-inch FHD 1080p display, offering a lightweight machine that easily handles the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends.
New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model)
New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model)
Get the latest iPad from Apple, running PadOS straight out of the box and enjoy the ability to multi-task, design and have a powerful machine that can flexibly transition from tablet to laptop with added accessories.
Acer Chromebook 11 N7, Celeron N3060, 11.6" HD, 4GB LPDDR3, 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome, C731-C118
Acer Chromebook 11 N7, Celeron N3060, 11.6" HD, 4GB LPDDR3, 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome, C731-C118
The perfect companion for those who simply want to browse the internet or carry out straight forward word processing tasks, this Chromebook offers its easy Chrome OS, giving access to Google tools and Google Drive for excellent storage.
Nintendo Switch Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 bundles live in the UK
While the PS4 and the Xbox One have almost run their race, the Nintendo Switch is just about entering its stride. Nintendo’s had quite a year with its convertible console, with the likes of Pokemon Sword and Shield and Luigi’s Mansion giving the platform a timely pre-Christmas boost. Here are some Switch deals that are live right now.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch US deals
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle with Gray Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle with Gray Joy-Con
Nintendo's traditional Black Friday bundle is back. Get Mario Kart 8 free with the console.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch (Digital Code)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch (Digital Code)
Not quite the lowest price we'll seen on Breath of the Wild this weekend, but still a solid saving. And you get to help the environment by buying a digital code too!
Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) - Neon Red/Neon Blue
Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) - Neon Red/Neon Blue
Grab yourself an extra set of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons for $20 off this Black Friday weekend. We don't see these discounted too often so fill your boots and get Mario Karting
PS4 Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 PlayStation deals live in the UK
The PS5 is due to launch towards the end of 2020, but don’t let that put you off grabbing a PS4. It’s the clear winner this console generation in terms of sales, which means there’s a thriving community of gamers all playing a peerless library of games. Grab one of these deals and send the PS4 out on a high.
Best Sony PS4 US Deals
Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition
Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition
A superb discount on arguably 2018's best video game, including all of that sweet DLC
PlayStation 4 1 TB Bundle
PlayStation 4 1 TB Bundle
A PS4 1TB with a trio of the best games in the history of the platform: God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition games.
Madden NFL 20
Madden NFL 20
The latest edition of the classic NFL sim features MVP Patrick Mahomes on the cover
PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership
PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership
Top your PlayStation Plus membership for another 12-months at this discounted rate. Act fast, it'll be going back to full price after the weekend.
Xbox Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 Xbox One deals live in the UK
While Sony might have won this current generation of the console war, Microsoft has fought back ferociously in the latter half. The Xbox One X is the most powerful console on the market, while the Xbox One S provides excellent value. You won’t regret picking up any of these Xbox One deals.
Best Xbox One US Deals
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console
Get $100 off Microsoft's first ever disc-free, digital-only games console this Black Friday
Xbox One X 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle
Xbox One X 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle
For the best Xbox One gaming experience, X marks the spot. And the bundled game isn't bad either
Madden NFL 20
Madden NFL 20
Not quite as big a discount as available on Black Friday, but still a great deal on this year's instalment of the classic EA Sports franchise
Microsoft - Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Microsoft - Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Get yourself an Xbox One S 1TB with the hottest title of the moment; the single-player Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Soundbar and Sonos Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 audio deals live in the UK
The dual emergence of soundbars and Sonos has revolutionised and demystified the home audio market. Getting high quality sound for your music or home cinema is no longer the preserve of audiophiles with unlimited money and patience. Want to see what all the fuss is about? Grab these Sonos and soundbar deals while they’re still hot.
Best Amazon US Sonos and Soundbar Deals
Sonos One (Gen 1) - Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-in (White)
Sonos One (Gen 1) - Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-in (White)
Offering a fantastic sound for a relatively small speaker, this is a smart speaker that puts audio quality at the forefront but with all the smarts of Alexa.
Sonos Beam - Smart TV Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa Built-in - Black
Sonos Beam - Smart TV Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa Built-in - Black
Boost your entertainment set-up on your TV with the Sonos Beam, ensuring you have utter clarity when watching movies and TV shows, with a focus placed on the diction of voice.
Samsung 3.1 Soundbar HW-R650 with Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Compatible, Smart Sound Mode, Game Mode, 340-Watts
Samsung 3.1 Soundbar HW-R650 with Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Compatible, Smart Sound Mode, Game Mode, 340-Watts
Packing a soundbar and a wireless subwoofer, movie marathons are about to get a whole lot better with this more impressive sound stage linked up to your TV.
Camera Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 photography deals live in the UK
Unlike other types of consumer technology, buying a dedicated camera remains a daunting experience, filled with overlapping form factors and esoteric terminology. Hopefully we can set your mind at rest: these cameras are all good, and all are going cheap for Black Friday.flamingo id=”2320″]
Best Black Friday US Camera Deals
Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body
Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body
An awesome saving on this excellent DSLR we awarded four-stars in Trusted Reviews testing.
GoPro HERO7 Black
GoPro HERO7 Black
Our reviewer says the GoPro Hero 7 is "the best all-round action cam you can buy" and with $100 off, there's never been a better time.
Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera w/ 15-45mm Lens
Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera w/ 15-45mm Lens
Get a fine discount on Canon's mirrorless EOS M100 camera, which has an 15-45mm lens and is Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC enabled
