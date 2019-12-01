Black Friday 2019 is still going strong this weekend and there are loads of incredible deals you can take advantage of this Sunday. Here are the absolute best, selected by our editors based on price comparisons and review scores.

Black Friday itself has been and gone, but with Cyber Monday ahead of us there are still loads of great deals to be had online in the UK this Sunday.

As any seasoned bargain hunter will tell you, finding the best Black Friday UK deals is no longer just about paying attention to a single day on the calendar. The multi-headed sales hydra now encompasses a week – if not a whole month – of the year, spreading across November and December and featuring deals from retailers like Amazon, Argos, Currys PC World, John Lewis and more.

Everything from TVs, laptops and mobiles such as the iPhone to vacuum cleaners, headphones, and consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One can be had at a fraction of the usual price over the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday.

In other words, what we’re saying is this: the Black Friday deals haven’t stopped yet. Here are the best Black Friday 2019 deals live in the UK this Sunday.

Best Black Friday Deals 2019: The top UK sales live this Sunday

There’s an awful lot of Black Friday deal static out there right now. Which can be annoying when all you really want to know is where the hottest deals are right now, on this particular day. That’s what this particular section is for. We’ve broken down the best deals in each item category below, but here’s a quick cheat sheet containing some of the very best.

Mobile Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 phone deals live in the UK

Buying a new phone can be the simplest or the most torturous of processes. Either you buy the new version of your current phone, or you agonise over specs and features and relative value. We can help you with the latter point right now, as buying any of these phones will represent a major saving.







TV Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 4K TV deals live in the UK

TVs have been a Black Friday staple since before the rise of online shopping. The blissful addition of the internet to the equation hasn’t changed that one bit. As you can see from the following deals, today is as good a time as any to buy yourself a new television.

Laptop Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 computer deals live in the UK

Windows 10 laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks – we’ve covered deals on all of them this Black Friday period. It’s a popular and varied category. The only trouble is, these offers can come and go in the blink of an eye, so here are the best laptop deals available right now.

Nintendo Switch Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 bundles live in the UK

While the PS4 and the Xbox One have almost run their race, the Nintendo Switch is just about entering its stride. Nintendo’s had quite a year with its convertible console, with the likes of Pokemon Sword and Shield and Luigi’s Mansion giving the platform a timely pre-Christmas boost. Here are some Switch deals that are live right now.

PS4 Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 PlayStation deals live in the UK

The PS5 is due to launch towards the end of 2020, but don’t let that put you off grabbing a PS4. It’s the clear winner this console generation in terms of sales, which means there’s a thriving community of gamers all playing a peerless library of games. Grab one of these deals and send the PS4 out on a high.

Xbox Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 Xbox One deals live in the UK

While Sony might have won this current generation of the console war, Microsoft has fought back ferociously in the latter half. The Xbox One X is the most powerful console on the market, while the Xbox One S provides excellent value. You won’t regret picking up any of these Xbox One deals.

Soundbar and Sonos Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 audio deals live in the UK

The dual emergence of soundbars and Sonos has revolutionised and demystified the home audio market. Getting high quality sound for your music or home cinema is no longer the preserve of audiophiles with unlimited money and patience. Want to see what all the fuss is about? Grab these Sonos and soundbar deals while they’re still hot.

Camera Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 photography deals live in the UK

Unlike other types of consumer technology, buying a dedicated camera remains a daunting experience, filled with overlapping form factors and esoteric terminology. Hopefully we can set your mind at rest: these cameras are all good, and all are going cheap for Black Friday.flamingo id=”2320″]

