Top Black Friday TV Deals: Bag a 4K OLED set on the cheap

Top TV Deals this Black Friday: If you’re one of the many people who are no doubt looking for a modern OLED TV to bag this Black Friday, then you’re in luck. We’ll be bringing the best of what Black Friday has to offer right here.

Aside from the all-important laptop, TVs have certainly shot up as a huge priority for people in 2020. After all, if you’re going to spend large amounts of time indoors, it only makes sense to have a TV that you can be proud of, and one that can jump between binge watching and high-end gaming on the fly.

While the all illustrious OLED TVs will no doubt be the focus of everyone’s attention this Black Friday, there will be plenty of other noteworthy deals on more affordable sets within the QLED, NanoCell and UHD ranges, so there will be more than enough here to satisfy every budget.

As with any Black Friday sale however, the deals we feature will come and go in a flurry, so be sure to bookmark this page to avoid missing out on that next TV upgrade you’ve been hoping for.

Early Black Friday TV Deals

Strangely enough, even though the main event is still a while away, retailers like Amazon and Currys have already dropped a ton of Black Friday branded deals. Currys in particular has already stated that its prices won’t be improved upon when Black Friday officially kicks off, so consider the following to be legitimate bargains.

Deal: LG 50NANO796NE 50-inch 4K Smart NanoCell TV for just £479 (save £120.99)

Deal: Samsung QE49Q85TATXXU 49-inch 4K Smart QLED TV for just £899 (save £400)

Deal: LG OLED55CX6LA 559-inch 4K Smart OLED TV for just £1299 (save £300)

Deal: Philips 50PUS7855 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Ambilight TV for just £379 (save £70)

Deal: Samsung QE55Q700TATXXU 55-inch 8K Smart QLED TV for just £1499 (save £500)

Which TV should I go for this Black Friday?

As with any time of the year, the allure of the almighty OLED is going to be overwhelming. Of course, as the only TV technology with self-lighting pixels that can achieve perfect blacks and superb contrast as a result, an OLED set will always be the best option so long as you have the cash to splash on one.

The problem is however that OLED sets rarely drop below the £1000 mark, which for a lot of people is just too much money to spend on a TV. There is a compromise however, Samsung QLED and LG NanoCell TVs use improved lighting technology to offer a more accurate image than typical UHD TVs, and a can be found for as little as £500 if you know where to look (and we do).

Of course, if you’re on a super tight budget then not to worry, 4K TVs are now more affordable than ever and improvements to UI have allowed these sets to work seamlessly with smart home appliances and all your favourite streaming services.

