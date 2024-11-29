Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

We’ve rounded up the best Shark vacuum Black Friday deals

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Black Friday is usually a great time to upgrade your vacuum as there’s plenty of deals to be found across some of the most powerful appliances. 

One of our favourite vacuum brands, Shark, currently has numerous price drops on its top-rated vacuums, from convenient cordless to powerful corded and even carpet cleaners to remove stains with ease.

We’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen across Shark’s vast vacuum range below. 

Shark Carpet Xpert Deep Clean Carpet Cleaner

Offering an 8x deeper carpet clean than a standard vacuum, the Shark Carpet Xpert Cleaner has a high-pressure spray that’s able to penetrate deep into carpet and upholstery fibres to lift and extract even dried-in dirt and stains. 

Its main brush roll has six rows of uninterrupted bristles that ensure there are no gaps in its cleaning path, while the built-in spot removal tool and long-reach flexible hose cleans across multiple surfaces with ease. 

Also included with the Carpet Xpert is a tough stain hand tool which helps lift and extracts ground-in stains from smaller surfaces, a crevice tool for reaching tricky areas and a bottle of Shark’s own Carpet Xpert formula which helps to remove stains and nasty odours. 

​​Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap Plus

For seriously convenient cleaning, you couldn’t do much better than the Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum. With Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap Plus technology, the Shark Stratos removes long, short and even pet hair from the brush-roll while you clean so you’ll never have to deal with the dreaded task of manually cutting out tangles. 

Sporting up to 60 minutes of battery life, the Stratos also utilises Shark’s Clean Sense IQ technology which senses dirt and automatically adjusts the suction power, so you won’t needlessly waste battery life. 

The Stratos also has a cleverly-designed Flexology wand which bends down so you can easily reach under furniture and folds into compact, freestanding storage. 

With an RRP of £399, Black Friday is a great time to invest in the convenient and powerful Shark Stratos Cordless and nab yourself a bargain in the process.

Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner 1.1L with Lift-Away Technology

Although a corded vacuum may sound more limiting than a cordless model, the Shark Corded boasts many thoughtful touches that make the vacuum easy to use.

With Lift-Away technology, you can easily transform the vacuum into a portable model so you can easily clean trickier areas such as stairs, sofas and even your car, while its 8m long power cord allows you to vacuum a greater surface area before you need to swap plugs. 

Plus for an entire home clean, you can switch between carpet and hard floor mode with just the touch of a button. You can even further personalise your clean thanks to the adjustable suction control which allows you to clean thick and thin pile carpets, rugs and hard floors. 

If you want sheer and uninterrupted suction power then the Shark Corded Upright Vacuum is your best choice. 

Shark WandVac 1.0 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Impressively lightweight at just 700g, the Shark WandVac Cordless Handheld vacuum is perfect for cleaning up smaller messes and doing quick touch-ups in and around your house.

Included with the WandVac are two attachments:the Duster Crevice tool which cleans hard-to-reach-areas and a Multi-Surface Pet tool which makes light work of cleaning up pet hair.

Thanks to its included charging base, the WandVac charges while it’s stored away so it’s always ready to clean.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

