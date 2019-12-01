There’s currently 50 percent off the Hive Smart bulbs, on both the bayonet and the screw versions. You can now kit out your home with these gadgets for as little as £9.99.

That’s a significant fall from their original £19.99 cost, and one of the best savings we’ve seen on smart home lighting this Black Friday.

Save 50% on Hive Smart lighting Hive Light Dimmable Bayonet Smart Bulb This bayonet bulb fits into a standard light socket. You'll need to own the Hive hub to use the bulb, but once you've linked it up you can start creating your ideal ambience. Hive Light Dimmable Screw Smart Bulb After you've linked this screw bulb to your Hive hub and the corresponding app, you can schedule, remote control and dim your bulbs to your heart's content.

You’ll need to own the Hive Hub to use these lights, but if you already have another Hive product (such as the heating system) you should have a Hub kicking around.

The main attraction of smart lighting is that it lets you adjust bulb brightness. No longer will you have to squint in the glare of painfully bright lamps, you can now create a better ambience just by fiddling around with an app.

You can also flick the light on and off from your laptop or smartphone, which is useful if you’re in bed and can’t be bothered to get out and turn off the big light. Alternately, if you have an Alexa-enabled app, you can shout at the gadget to turn your lamps off for you.

The app also allows you to schedule when the bulbs will switch on, so you can make it look like somebody’s home when you’re actually out on the town. These bulbs also come with 25,000 hours of lamp life and are very easy to install.

The only downside worth flagging is that Hive bulbs don’t work with pre-existing dimmers, so you have to rely on the app to control them.

Given that Black Friday is ending soon, any Hive fans out there should move quickly if they want to grab the bulbs for the low £9.99 price.

