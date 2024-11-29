I review phones for a living – these are the only Black Friday Galaxy S24 deals I’d consider

As the Mobile Editor at Trusted Reviews, I get to use and review a lot of smartphones, and that includes the entire Samsung Galaxy S24 range, from the entry model to the top-end S24 Ultra.

These fantastic smartphones may make for a great Black Friday purchase, but scouring the web for the best deals across the range, I’ve noticed that there are many that I simply wouldn’t go for. They’re either still too expensive, or the monthly contract price is simply too high for what you’re getting in return.

But fear not; I’ve found the very best Black Friday deals for the entire Samsung Galaxy S24 range, both SIM-free and on contract, that I’d happily buy, and listed them all right here.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy S24 may be small, but it’s mighty. The 6.2-inch screen is gorgeous and easy to use one-handed, while the addition of Galaxy AI makes for a much more interesting smartphone experience than before with the ability to translate calls in real-time, rewrite text messages and way more.

If you’ve got your heart set on buying the compact 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S24 this Black Friday, your best bet is to actually head directly to Samsung itself – surprising, I know. For Black Friday, Samsung has slashed £200 off the regular Samsung Galaxy S24 in all colour options, bringing it down to a way more affordable £599.

Get £200 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 this Black Friday Samsung has got in on the Black Friday fun with a healthy £200 on the flagship Galaxy S24, bringing it down to a way more affordable £599. It’s available in all colour variants too, including those exclusive to the Samsung Store. Samsung

£200 off

£599 View Deal

However, if you wanted to spread that cost out a little bit while also getting a shedload of data to burn through every month, I’ve spotted a tempting Black Friday-themed contract offer on Mobiles.co.uk offering the Galaxy S24 with 500GB of data for just £24.99 a month on the iD Mobile network.

There is a one-off payment of £79 required upfront, but it’s cheaper than I’ve seen from the likes of Vodafone and EE.

Samsung Galaxy S24 with 500GB of data for £24.99 a month Nab yourself the Galaxy S24 on a 24-month contract with 500GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts on the iD Mobile network for £24.99 per month with a £79 upfront fee. Mobiles.co.uk

500GB of data

£24.99 per month View Deal

Samsung S24 Plus

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If you like the idea of the regular Galaxy S24 but want something a little larger, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus has you covered. It’s near-identical to the regular model, albeit with a larger 6.7-inch screen and a bigger battery to power it.

What’s more, I’ve found an impressive offer for the phone at Laptops Direct (ironic, I know) that brings the Galaxy S24 Plus down from £999 to £729, beating Samsung’s own £250 discount on the smartphone. That’s available in any colour option too.

Nab a £270 discount on the Galaxy S24 Plus at Laptops Direct Laptops Direct has bested Samsung’s own Black Friday discount on the Galaxy S24 Plus, bringing it down to just £729. Laptops Direct

£270 off

£729 View Deal

Of course, £729 is a lot of money to pay all at once, which is why there’s an equally tempting contract offer that I spotted over at Fonehouse. The online retailer is offering the S24 Plus with unlimited data, calls and texts on the Three network for just £38 a month with £29 upfront.

Get the Galaxy S24 Plus with unlimited data for £38 a month Fonehouse is offering an impressive contract for the Galaxy S24 Plus, bundling the phone with unlimited 5G data on the Three network for just £38 a month with £29 upfront. Fonehouse

Unlimited data

£38 per month (£29 upfront) View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Samsung’s top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is a show-stopper, offering boosted performance, a bigger 6.8-inch screen complete with S Pen support and dual zoom lenses for better camera performance compared to the rest of the Galaxy S24 range – but it comes at a cost, literally, starting at £1,249.

That’s what makes the Black Friday offer from Laptops Direct all the more tempting, as it has lobbed a not-insignificant £350 off its RRP, bringing it down to a way more wallet-friendly £899. At that price, it’s cheaper than the Galaxy S24 Plus has been for much of the year, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find it cheaper until the Galaxy S25 Ultra appears sometime next year.

Save £350 on the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra this Black Friday Not to be outdone by Samsung’s own Black Friday deal on the flagship, Laptops Direct is offering the Galaxy S24 Ultra for £899, a healthy £350 compared to its RRP. Laptops Direct

£350 off

£899 View Deal

You might assume that with an inflated RRP compared to the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S24 range, the S24 Ultra might come with a very expensive contract, but you might be surprised.

I spotted a fantastic deal over at Fonehouse, bundling the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 600GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts for just £41 per month with £29 upfront – only £3 more a month than the S24 Plus with a whole lot more phone to enjoy.