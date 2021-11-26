Sage Barista Express Espresso machine price slash – save over £180

The Sage Barista Express is one of the finest Espresso Machines around and Amazon has taken an axe to its price this Black Friday.

Black Friday is finally here and we’re glad to see Amazon has reintroduced one of our favourite deals from earlier in the week. You can now get the Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine for £417.99, which is a healthy discount on its RRP.

The RRP of this high-end at home machine is £599, so this represents a hefty £181 saving. We’ve loved this deal on previous Black Fridays and glad to see it’s back again.

Save £180 on this awesome coffee machine with this early Black Friday Deal Grab the Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine with 30% off this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Originally £599.95, now £417.99 at Amazon UK. View Deal

The price is excellent for the Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine. As you can see in the Keepa graph below, the current price is the lowest we’ve seen the Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine drop to over the last year.

Big features here include a built-in dose controlled grinder. milk frothing wand for creating silky espresso-based drinks and in-depth control of your coffee making.

We haven’t reviewed the Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine yet, but Sage coffee machines, like its similar sibling the Sage Sage Barista Pro, have consistently performed well during testing. The Pro scored an impressive 4.5/5 recommended when I tested it.

This, plus the Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine’s 5/5 user review score (based on over 1000 user reviews) leaves us confident the machine will deliver tasty coffee.

The 33 x 31 x 40 cm form factor also means it’s compact enough to comfortably fit into most “normally” sized kitchens, which is good news for coffee fans living in flats or shared accommodation where space is tight.

